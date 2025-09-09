Subscribe

You could not script a dumber show than the so-called “Global Sumud Flotilla.” These are the people who said: “Hey, let’s charter a yacht, call it humanitarian aid, and pretend we’re Che Guevara on a Carnival Cruise.” They left Barcelona with 20 boats. Guess how many made it? Not 20. Not 15. Not even 10. Half of them turned back because of wind. Wind! T…