Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
Nov 13

Again you sunk the nail with one blow of the hammer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
Nov 13

Lie and libel

Great article

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture