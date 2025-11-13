Subscribe

Let’s get something straight:

Anyone calling Israel’s war against Hamas a “genocide” isn’t just wrong —

they’re committing a moral crime of their own.

They’re spitting on history, mocking real genocides, and aligning themselves — intentionally or not — with the same ideology that butchered Jews on October 7 and celebrated it.

These people aren’t human-rights defenders.

They’re not activists.

They’re not intellectuals.

They are the loud, self-righteous heirs of every cowardly mob in history — the same types who stayed silent in 1942, who covered their eyes in Rwanda, who ignored Armenia, who shrugged at Cambodia, who buried their heads during Darfur.

But suddenly they’ve found their “voice” —

not to defend victims of genocide,

but to attack the only nation on earth actually preventing one.

It’s beyond hypocrisy.

It’s moral rot.

They Scream “Genocide” While Supporting the Only Side That Commits It

Let’s review the facts with the clarity of a people who’ve survived 3,000 years of enemies:

Hamas committed the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust.

Hamas filmed their atrocities and posted them proudly.

Hamas hides behind civilians precisely to engineer the images the West is addicted to.

Hamas steals aid, hoards fuel, and turns hospitals into fortresses.

Hamas openly declares its goal: the extermination of the Jewish people.

And the “genocide” crowd?

They excuse it.

They justify it.

They chant about “resistance” while refusing to watch a single second of October 7 footage.

Their compassion is selective, hollow, and cowardly.

Their outrage is bought and paid for by propaganda.

Their moral compass spins like a cheap toy.

They don’t care about Palestinians.

They care about hating Israel.

They care about feeling righteous while supporting monsters.

They Have No Business Using the Word “Genocide”

You know what genocide looks like?

Ask the child staring at shattered glass in Berlin in 1938.

Ask the families burned alive in Kfar Etzion in 1948.

Ask the survivors of Auschwitz, or those who starved in the forests of Europe while the world yawned.

What happened on October 7 wasn’t a conflict.

It wasn’t an “operation.”

It was attempted genocide — the same ancient hatred wearing a new mask.

When activists chant “genocide” at Israel, they’re not just liars — they’re distorting the very concept that defines Jewish memory.

They trivialize the Holocaust.

They cheapen the meaning of “Never Again.”

They weaponize the suffering of millions for political theater.

It’s unforgivable.

Israel Is Doing What Every Moral Nation Should Do: Destroy Evil

Israel’s mission is righteous, simple, and non-negotiable:

Eliminate Hamas.

Protect Jewish life.

Restore sanity to a region drowning in extremism.

Defend the one democracy that stands between civilization and barbarism.

The world should be grateful Israel is willing to fight monsters that others fear.

Instead, they cry “genocide” from the safety of campuses, coffee shops, and TikTok feeds — while IDF soldiers lay down their lives to make sure civilization survives.

History Will Remember the Heroes — and Expose the Fraudsters

Two groups will be written about in the history books:

1. The Jews and their allies who stood, fought, rebuilt, and defended the land promised to them since time immemorial.

2. The loud, clueless activists who repeated propaganda, slandered the only stable democracy in the Middle East, and sided — knowingly or not — with the enemies of life.

One group will live forever in honor.

The other will be a footnote of embarrassment — the same way we look at those who ignored the rise of Hitler until it was too late.

The world may be loud, but truth is louder.

Western activism may be fashionable, but Jewish survival is eternal.

And as always — Israel stands tall while its accusers collapse under the weight of their own hypocrisy.

Because in the end, there’s only one side in this war fighting for life.

And it sure as hell isn’t Hamas or their hashtag warriors.