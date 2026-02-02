Subscribe

I didn’t leave the Republican Party because I lost faith in conservatism. I left because too many of its loudest figures lost the ability to tell the truth out loud and demanded applause for their cowardice.

Let’s stop speaking in atmospherics and start naming names.

When JD Vance marked Holocaust Remembrance Day and spoke of “millions of lives lost” without saying Jews or Nazis, that wasn’t nuance. That was historical erasure dressed up as sensitivity. Six million Jews were murdered by Nazi Germany because of antisemitism. If you can’t say that sentence cleanly, you’re not being careful. You’re being dishonest. And when Jewish Republicans were told to stop nitpicking and be grateful he said anything at all, the message was unmistakable: Jewish specificity is inconvenient.

When Tucker Carlson made a career pivot from criticizing America’s flaws to empathizing with America’s enemies, it became clear this wasn’t about skepticism. It was about inversion. Hamas becomes “provoked.” Israel becomes “reckless.” Putin becomes “misunderstood.” Iran becomes “complex.” That’s not realism. That’s moral vertigo. Jews are expected to nod along while genocidal ideologies are analyzed like misunderstood poetry.

When Rand Paul repeatedly tried to block or delay aid to Israel under the banner of fiscal purity, as rockets fell and civilians ran for shelter, the signal was loud. Jewish lives are a budget line item. Israel’s survival is optional if it interferes with someone’s ideological aesthetic.

When Thomas Massie treated American support for Israel as some sort of foreign indulgence rather than a strategic and moral alliance, it confirmed that isolationism on the right no longer even pretends to understand the Middle East, Jewish history, or the consequences of power vacuums.

When Marjorie Taylor Greene trafficked in conspiratorial language, downplayed antisemitism, and then wrapped herself in Christianity while doing it, the party response wasn’t decisive rejection. It was discomfort, hedging, and silence. Silence always has a beneficiary, and it’s never the Jews.

And when Republican leadership repeatedly chose not to draw hard lines, not to discipline, not to confront, Jewish Republicans were told the same thing over and over again: now is not the time, don’t make it about you, we have bigger fights.

We’ve heard that sentence before. Historically, it doesn’t end well.

So thank you. Genuinely.

Thank you to JD Vance for showing me that Holocaust memory can be hollowed out and still applauded.

Thank you to Tucker Carlson for clarifying that cynicism now outranks loyalty to allies.

Thank you to Rand Paul and Thomas Massie for demonstrating how quickly “principle” collapses into indifference when Jews are on the receiving end.

Thank you to every Republican who told Jews to calm down while indulging people who openly resent us.

You didn’t push me out. You cleared the fog.

I am a Jewish Zionist. That means I don’t get to treat history as a metaphor or threats as hypotheticals. Zionism exists because Jews learned, the hard way, that when our enemies are explained away, our funerals are scheduled. Israel is a democratic nation defending itself against actors who explicitly call for Jewish annihilation. There is nothing abstract about that. There is nothing debatable about that.

I will not belong to a party where saying “Jew” is considered impolite, where antisemitism is tolerated as long as it wears the right accent, and where American retreat is sold as wisdom while allies bleed.

Independence is not a protest. It’s self-respect.

It means no one gets my vote by default. It means support is earned, conditional, and revocable. It means Jewish survival, Israeli sovereignty, and American strength are not bargaining chips in someone else’s culture war performance art.

This is not rage. It’s clarity. And clarity, inconvenient as it is, has always been how Jews stay alive.

So yes, this is a farewell.

Not to conservatism.

Not to America.

To a party that forgot the difference between skepticism and surrender, between courage and cruelty, between realism and rot.

Thank you for making the choice obvious.

