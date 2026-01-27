Voice of Zion

Lily_1905
26m

Yonah, I came across your Substack just a couple of weeks ago and I’m absolutely entranced by your writing. You have a way of articulating my thoughts and feelings, indeed the undercurrent of life, so precisely and perfectly. You have a certain ability to understand the minds of humans that reminds me of great writers like John Steinbeck or Milan Kundera, who both, aside from being talented storytellers, would take philosophical and existential tangents in their novels, positing on the intricacies of human behaviour. Their insight, like yours, delved to the heart of truth.

So I’d like to share with you a passage from Steinbeck’s East of Eden. I first read this novel maybe 10-15 years ago and this part struck me like a lightning bolt for its essential truth. The thing that strikes me the most is that Steinbeck wrote this in 1952, while the story was set around the beginning of the 20th century. As Qoheleth stated so perfectly in Ecclesiastes, “There is nothing new under the sun”.

Here it is, from chapter 13:

I don’t know how it will be in the years to come. There are monstrous changes taking place in the world, forces shaping a future whose face we do not know. Some of these forces seem evil to us, perhaps not in themselves but because their tendency is to eliminate other things we hold good. It is true that two men can lift a bigger stone than one man. A group can build automobiles quicker and better than one man, and bread from a huge factory is cheaper and more uniform. When our food and clothing and housing all are born in the complication of mass production, mass method is bound to get into our thinking and to eliminate all other thinking. In our time mass or collective production has entered our economics, our politics, and even our religion, so that some nations have substituted the idea collective for the idea God. This in my time is the danger. There is great tension in the world, tension toward a breaking point, and men are unhappy and confused. At such a time it seems natural and good to me to ask myself these questions. What do I believe in? What must I fight for and what must I fight against? Our species is the only creative species, and it has only one creative instrument, the individual mind and spirit of a man. Nothing was ever created by two men. There are no good collaborations, whether in music, in art, in poetry, in mathematics, in philosophy. Once the miracle of creation has taken place, the group can build and extend it, but the group never invents anything. The preciousness lies in the lonely mind of a man. And now the forces marshaled around the concept of the group have declared a war of extermination on that preciousness, the mind of man. By disparagement, by starvation, by repressions, forced direction, and the stunning hammerblows of conditioning, the free, roving mind is being pursued, roped, blunted, drugged. It is a sad suicidal course our species seems to have taken.

And this I believe: that the free, exploring mind of the individual human is the most valuable thing in the world. And this I would fight for: the freedom of the mind to take any direction it wishes, undirected. And this I must fight against: any idea, religion, or government which limits or destroys the individual. This is what I am and what I am about. I can understand why a system built on a pattern must try to destroy the free mind, for this is one thing which can by inspection destroy such a system. Surely I can understand this, and I hate it and I will fight against it to preserve the one thing that separates us from the uncreative beasts. If the glory can be killed, we are lost.

dan yariv weisbuch
10m

hi yonah! i see it boils a long time inside you. almost the same thinking, words, maelstrom of defined ideas inside my brain. the big diffrence is your talent to take of the curtain. i did the surgery only on two time intervals. he nazist "experience" and the communist in one country, romania. i did not find any difference! for sure along all history this evil periods were everywhere. we dont know all, but the men did not change methods.

