THE GOSPEL OF HATE
Every age invents a religion.
Some worship gods.
Some worship nations.
Some worship revolutions.
Our age worships hatred and calls it compassion.
That is the great lie of modern politics.
The world is no longer divided between left and right.
It is divided between those who believe civilization is worth preserving and those who believe destruction is a form of moral purity.
The modern ideological class has created a new gospel.
Not the gospel of love.
Not the gospel of truth.
But the gospel of hate disguised as justice.
Mandela, Castro, Gaddafi, Arafat.
Different faces. Same archetype.
They were not random historical accidents.
They were prototypes.
Each emerged from the same formula:
Declare society fundamentally evil.
Define yourself as the voice of “the people.”
Sanctify violence, disruption, and revolution as moral acts.
Replace institutions with ideology.
When collapse follows, blame everyone except yourself.
And behind them stood the same audience: Western intellectuals, activists, journalists, diplomats, and moral exhibitionists who romanticize revolution from the safety of stable societies.
They never build nations.
They only cheer as others dismantle them.
Castro did not liberate Cuba.
He turned a nation into a political museum of stagnation.
Gaddafi did not free Libya.
He hollowed out the state until it collapsed into tribal chaos.
Arafat did not build a Palestinian state.
He built an economy of grievance and corruption.
Mandela was different in style, but not in consequence.
He avoided civil war, yes.
But he sanctified a movement that later devoured the state.
South Africa did not become a paradise of justice.
It became a case study in what happens when moral narratives replace institutional competence.
Race became currency.
History became weapon.
Corruption became system.
Decline became normal.
And the liberal left applauded every step, because collapse looked like progress when filtered through ideology.
Then came the Middle East.
Jimmy Carter believed he was saving Iran from tyranny.
He helped unleash a theocratic revolution that destabilized an entire region.
The Shah was flawed.
But what replaced him was catastrophic.
A regime built not on reform, but on ideological absolutism.
A regime that exported revolution, terror, and perpetual conflict.
This is the pattern modern ideologues refuse to understand:
Destroying imperfect systems does not automatically produce better ones.
Often it produces monsters.
Yet the liberal left repeats the ritual endlessly.
They hate complexity.
They hate tradeoffs.
They hate gradual reform.
They love moral drama.
They need villains to feel virtuous.
They need oppression narratives to justify power.
They need enemies to maintain relevance.
And so they preach their gospel.
It begins with a seductive idea:
Human beings are not individuals.
They are categories.
You are not a person.
You are privileged or oppressed.
You are victim or villain.
You are morally ranked before you speak.
This is not liberalism.
This is collectivism reborn in moral language.
It is the same logic that fueled every totalitarian system in history:
The collective is sacred.
The individual is disposable.
Nazism sanctified the Volk.
Communism sanctified the proletariat.
Modern radical progressivism sanctifies identity groups and historical grievance.
Different vocabulary.
Same architecture.
Once society is divided into moral castes, everything becomes justified:
Silencing dissent becomes “protecting the vulnerable.”
Destroying reputations becomes “accountability.”
Rewriting history becomes “justice.”
Expanding state power becomes “compassion.”
This is how authoritarianism is reborn in polite language.
Not with boots and banners.
With hashtags and moral certainty.
The modern ideological class does not burn books.
It erases people.
It does not imprison dissenters.
It destroys their livelihoods.
It does not announce tyranny.
It announces virtue.
Every totalitarian movement in history believed it was morally superior.
That is why it felt entitled to reshape humanity.
The liberal left does not see itself as authoritarian.
It sees itself as enlightened.
That is the danger.
Because the most destructive people in history were not sadists.
They were believers.
Believers that they were saving the world.
Believers that anyone who resisted them was evil.
Believers that power in their hands was inherently moral.
This is the true gospel of hate:
Not hatred shouted.
Hatred moralized.
Not violence celebrated.
Violence rationalized.
Not oppression admitted.
Oppression justified as justice.
Revolutionaries promise dignity.
They deliver collapse.
Ideologues promise equality.
They deliver hierarchy.
Activists promise liberation.
They deliver control.
And the same audience applauds every time, because chaos feels righteous when you are not the one living in it.
History does not repeat itself.
It mutates.
Old totalitarianism was brutal and obvious.
New totalitarianism is moral and smiling.
But the logic is unchanged:
Collective over individual.
Ideology over truth.
Virtue over reality.
Enemies over citizens.
That is not progress.
That is civilization slowly teaching itself to hate itself.
And every time someone dares to question this gospel, they are not debated.
They are condemned.
Because in the new religion, disagreement is heresy.
And heresy must be destroyed.
Not with fire.
With morality.
That is the gospel of hate.
Yonah, I came across your Substack just a couple of weeks ago and I’m absolutely entranced by your writing. You have a way of articulating my thoughts and feelings, indeed the undercurrent of life, so precisely and perfectly. You have a certain ability to understand the minds of humans that reminds me of great writers like John Steinbeck or Milan Kundera, who both, aside from being talented storytellers, would take philosophical and existential tangents in their novels, positing on the intricacies of human behaviour. Their insight, like yours, delved to the heart of truth.
So I’d like to share with you a passage from Steinbeck’s East of Eden. I first read this novel maybe 10-15 years ago and this part struck me like a lightning bolt for its essential truth. The thing that strikes me the most is that Steinbeck wrote this in 1952, while the story was set around the beginning of the 20th century. As Qoheleth stated so perfectly in Ecclesiastes, “There is nothing new under the sun”.
Here it is, from chapter 13:
I don’t know how it will be in the years to come. There are monstrous changes taking place in the world, forces shaping a future whose face we do not know. Some of these forces seem evil to us, perhaps not in themselves but because their tendency is to eliminate other things we hold good. It is true that two men can lift a bigger stone than one man. A group can build automobiles quicker and better than one man, and bread from a huge factory is cheaper and more uniform. When our food and clothing and housing all are born in the complication of mass production, mass method is bound to get into our thinking and to eliminate all other thinking. In our time mass or collective production has entered our economics, our politics, and even our religion, so that some nations have substituted the idea collective for the idea God. This in my time is the danger. There is great tension in the world, tension toward a breaking point, and men are unhappy and confused. At such a time it seems natural and good to me to ask myself these questions. What do I believe in? What must I fight for and what must I fight against? Our species is the only creative species, and it has only one creative instrument, the individual mind and spirit of a man. Nothing was ever created by two men. There are no good collaborations, whether in music, in art, in poetry, in mathematics, in philosophy. Once the miracle of creation has taken place, the group can build and extend it, but the group never invents anything. The preciousness lies in the lonely mind of a man. And now the forces marshaled around the concept of the group have declared a war of extermination on that preciousness, the mind of man. By disparagement, by starvation, by repressions, forced direction, and the stunning hammerblows of conditioning, the free, roving mind is being pursued, roped, blunted, drugged. It is a sad suicidal course our species seems to have taken.
And this I believe: that the free, exploring mind of the individual human is the most valuable thing in the world. And this I would fight for: the freedom of the mind to take any direction it wishes, undirected. And this I must fight against: any idea, religion, or government which limits or destroys the individual. This is what I am and what I am about. I can understand why a system built on a pattern must try to destroy the free mind, for this is one thing which can by inspection destroy such a system. Surely I can understand this, and I hate it and I will fight against it to preserve the one thing that separates us from the uncreative beasts. If the glory can be killed, we are lost.
hi yonah! i see it boils a long time inside you. almost the same thinking, words, maelstrom of defined ideas inside my brain. the big diffrence is your talent to take of the curtain. i did the surgery only on two time intervals. he nazist "experience" and the communist in one country, romania. i did not find any difference! for sure along all history this evil periods were everywhere. we dont know all, but the men did not change methods.