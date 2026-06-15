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Mike Post's avatar
Mike Post
1h

Snatching failure from the jaws of victory.

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Michael Greengard's avatar
Michael Greengard
3m

Israel is not the only one betrayed by Trump. The list is a long one: Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, the Iranian people of course, and many others. He seems determined to make sure that no one will ever trust the US again. But what can you expect from a compulsive liar without a scintilla of morality? That is the way he is and how he has always been. He will give Neville Chamberlain some serious competition in the history books.

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