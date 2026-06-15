Subscribe

There is an old joke in politics that every president eventually becomes the very thing he once campaigned against.

Donald Trump has accomplished something few thought possible, he has found a way to stand in the same strategic stupidity as Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter while claiming to be their opposite.

Different branding.

Different personality.

Different speeches.

The same dangerous illusion.

The illusion that the Iranian regime can be moderated, managed, bribed, pressured, persuaded, negotiated, or incentivized into abandoning ambitions it has pursued for decades.

Washington keeps changing its salesmen.

The product never changes.

The American foreign policy establishment has spent years bouncing between naïve optimism and strategic amnesia. Every few years another leader arrives promising that this time will be different. This time the regime will cooperate. This time concessions will produce stability. This time diplomacy will achieve what deterrence could not.

Then reality arrives.

Subscribe

The missiles return.

The threats return.

The proxies return.

The funerals return.

The excuses return.

And the architects of failure quietly move on to their next brilliant idea.

The truly astonishing part is that Trump built an entire political movement by attacking exactly this type of thinking.

He was right when he mocked foreign policy elites who believed signatures were substitutes for strength.

He was right when he criticized leaders who confused wishful thinking with strategy.

He was right when he warned that hostile regimes exploit weakness.

Which makes this moment all the more infuriating.

Because if your criticism of Obama was correct, then repeating Obama’s assumptions does not become genius simply because Trump is the one doing it.

A bad idea does not become a good idea because it is wrapped in different packaging.

A strategic mistake does not become brilliant because it comes from your preferred politician.

The Middle East does not care about campaign slogans.

The Middle East does not care about political branding.

The Middle East cares about power.

Deterrence.

Credibility.

Strength.

Resolve.

Those are the currencies that matter.

The region has always operated according to those realities, regardless of what Western diplomats would prefer.

That is why so many Israelis view these developments with deep concern.

Not because Israelis are warmongers.

Not because Israelis oppose peace.

But because Israelis have learned the difference between peace and the appearance of peace.

Israelis understand something that many comfortable Western commentators never will.

When a strategic theory fails in Washington, somebody loses an election.

When a strategic theory fails in Israel, somebody loses a child.

That is the difference.

That is why Israelis tend to have less patience for geopolitical gambling.

The people celebrating agreements will not be the people running to bomb shelters.

The people applauding diplomatic breakthroughs will not be the people listening for sirens at two o’clock in the morning.

The people congratulating themselves on statesmanship will not be the people calculating missile trajectories over their homes.

Israelis will.

The Jewish people will.

And history teaches a painful lesson about depending too heavily on the judgment of foreign leaders.

For generations Jews were told to trust kings.

Trust emperors.

Trust governments.

Trust international institutions.

Trust enlightened elites.

Trust the experts.

Trust the system.

Then history happened.

Again.

And again.

And again.

The modern State of Israel was built upon a revolutionary idea: Jewish survival would no longer depend entirely upon the goodwill, competence, or promises of others.

That lesson remains as relevant today as it was when Israel was founded.

Alliances matter.

American support matters.

Strong partnerships matter.

But no American president, Republican or Democrat, has a greater obligation to defend the Jewish people than the Jewish state itself.

That responsibility belongs to Israel.

And ultimately, beyond politics, beyond governments, beyond military power itself, there is an even deeper truth.

My faith is not in Donald Trump.

My faith is not in Barack Obama.

My faith is not in Jimmy Carter.

My faith is not in diplomats, analysts, commentators, bureaucrats, professors, or foreign policy celebrities who have spent decades misunderstanding the region while demanding applause for their failures.

My faith is in God.

Because every generation produces leaders who believe they are shaping history.

Most of them end up as footnotes.

Empires rise and fall.

Presidents rise and fall.

Political movements rise and fall.

Experts rise and fall.

The Jewish people remain.

Subscribe

Israel remains.

And the God of Israel remains.

That reality has survived Pharaoh.

It survived Rome.

It survived exile.

It survived inquisitions.

It survived pogroms.

It survived the Holocaust.

It survived every expert who confidently predicted the end of the Jewish story.

The lesson is not that danger does not exist.

The lesson is not that bad decisions have no consequences.

The lesson is that Jewish survival has never depended exclusively on the wisdom of politicians.

Thank God for that.

Because if the future of the Jewish people depended entirely on the judgment of world leaders, I would be terrified.

Instead, I place my confidence where it belongs.

In the strength of the Jewish state.

In the resilience of the Jewish people.

And in the God who has carried us through every storm before this one.

The politicians will have their headlines.

History will have its verdict.

Subscribe