Once upon a time, in the land of “Hope & Change,”

A peanut farmer gave the Ayatollah a microphone.

And the world’s been coughing up shrapnel and virgins ever since.

👳‍♂️Jimmy Carter: Prophet of Doom or Just Satan in a Sweater Vest?

You think 9/11 was the start?

That’s adorable.

No, kids, it all began when Jimmy “Mr. Peanuts” Carter decided that letting the S…