🧨THE GREAT UNSHAVEN, UNWASHED, UNHINGED APOCALYPSE: A Love Letter to Civilization in Flames
Once upon a time, in the land of “Hope & Change,”
A peanut farmer gave the Ayatollah a microphone.
And the world’s been coughing up shrapnel and virgins ever since.
👳♂️Jimmy Carter: Prophet of Doom or Just Satan in a Sweater Vest?
You think 9/11 was the start?
That’s adorable.
No, kids, it all began when Jimmy “Mr. Peanuts” Carter decided that letting the S…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.