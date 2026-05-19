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The International Criminal Court(ICC). Even the name sounds like something invented by exhausted graduate students who think lanyards and conferences qualify as courage. A self-important palace of bureaucrats in The Hague pretending they are the guardians of civilization while civilization itself burns under jihadist terror, dictatorship, and barbarism. These people could not defend a kindergarten classroom from Hamas, but they’ve appointed themselves judges of the Jewish state fighting for survival. Humanity truly is committed to satire.

The ICC was supposedly created to prosecute the worst monsters on earth. Genocide. Crimes against humanity. War criminals. The modern heirs of Hitler, Stalin, ISIS, and Pol Pot. Instead, this institution has degenerated into a political theater troupe obsessed with Israel because attacking Jews in uniform is safer than confronting actual tyrants with oil money, militias, or nuclear ambitions. Funny how these brave defenders of “international law” always seem most energized when the target is the only democracy in the Middle East and the only Jewish state on earth. Remarkable coincidence. Totally accidental. Surely.

These legal acrobats watched Hamas terrorists butcher families in their homes, burn children alive, rape women, kidnap civilians, and livestream mass murder like psychotic influencers from hell, and somehow their moral outrage led them to Israeli ministers and IDF officers. That tells you everything. They do not fear evil. They fear Jewish strength. A Jew with sovereignty terrifies them far more than a terrorist with an RPG.

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And who are these people exactly? Unelected international officials floating above nations like some smug transnational priesthood convinced they answer to a higher morality while insulated from the consequences of their own stupidity. They lecture Israelis about restraint from offices protected by armed guards while Israelis run to bomb shelters with seconds to spare. They issue warrants from Europe while Israeli soldiers pull civilians out of rubble and hunt terrorists embedded inside hospitals, schools, mosques, and apartment blocks. These ICC geniuses would surrender Western civilization within a weekend if they had to make actual battlefield decisions instead of writing press releases in climate-controlled offices.

Their entire worldview is rotten. Terrorists are “militants.” Jewish self-defense is “aggression.” Rocket fire becomes “context.” Dead Israelis become statistics. Dead terrorists become front-page saints. The ICC has become a laundering machine for anti-Israel obsession wrapped in legal language designed to make cowards feel noble. The old blood libels evolved. Instead of poisoning wells, now Jews are accused of genocide for refusing to let jihadists massacre them uninterrupted.

And let’s mock this absurdity properly: the same Europe that spent centuries expelling, ghettoizing, humiliating, and slaughtering Jews now wants to lecture Israel on morality. Incredible civilization you built there, Europe. Pogroms, inquisitions, collaboration, appeasement, Holocausts, and now TED Talks on humanitarian ethics from bureaucrats whose grandparents were busy “not noticing” trains heading east. The arrogance is almost artistic.

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Kahane understood something the polished elites still refuse to admit: Jewish survival depends on Jewish power, not international approval. Jabotinsky understood that the world respects an iron wall, not apologetic weakness. Every generation of Jews that trusted international guarantees ended up learning history through funerals. Israel exists because Jews stopped asking permission to survive.

So enough groveling before these frauds. Defund them. Isolate them. Treat this institution with the contempt it earned. The ICC is not defending justice. It is vandalizing justice while empowering terrorists and demonizing democracies. A court incapable of distinguishing between Hamas and Israel is morally blind, intellectually bankrupt, and strategically dangerous.

The Jewish people did not survive Babylon, Rome, exile, pogroms, Auschwitz, Soviet persecution, Arab ethnic cleansing, and global antisemitism just to bow before a collection of international bureaucrats cosplaying as moral authorities. The days of Jews trembling before hostile tribunals are over.

Let them scream. Let them issue papers and warrants and declarations from their marble offices. Israel will continue to exist. The Jewish people will continue to fight. And the ICC will eventually collapse into the dustbin of failed international arrogance where it belongs, right beside every other institution that mistook Jewish restraint for weakness. 🇮🇱

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