Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Diane Aleman's avatar
Diane Aleman
5h

You are not the devil. Your people were chosen by God to bless the world.. You have done that and will be recognized as that blessing by the whole world in the near future.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
4h

You write like none other. You have a gift. Thank you for sharing it with us. I will forward this to my Christian friends. I wonder how someone like Tucker Carlson and the rest of those ignoramuses would react!

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