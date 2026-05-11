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I Am the Devil

I am the Devil.

At least that is what you named me before you sharpened the knives.

I am the Jew.

Humanity’s oldest accusation.

The ancient obsession.

The wandering scapegoat dragged through history like a sacrificial animal while collapsing empires screamed, “There! There is the reason we are rotting!”

You built entire civilizations on murder and conquest then pointed at the Jew and called him violent.

You drowned continents in blood, enslaved nations, burned cities to ash, fed children into factories, butchered millions in ideological wars, invented gas chambers, gulags, atomic bombs, chemical weapons, and industrialized death itself, and still somehow looked at the Jew and whispered:

“Monster.”

The sheer psychological depravity of it would almost be impressive if it were not soaked in so much blood.

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Who am I?

I am the Jew who poisoned the wells during the plague while Jewish corpses floated beside yours.

I am the Jew accused of baking matzah with the blood of children while Jewish law treats blood consumption as an abomination.

I am the Jew blamed for killing Jesus by societies that conveniently skipped over the Roman Empire and the uncomfortable fact that Jesus himself was a Jew from Judea speaking to Jews.

I am the banker destroying the economy and the communist destroying capitalism.

The rootless cosmopolitan and the tribal nationalist.

The parasite and the puppet master.

The weak rat and the omnipotent mastermind.

Humanity took every contradiction it could find, nailed them together like a grotesque idol, and called it “the Jew.”

I caused Germany to lose World War I.

Then I secretly orchestrated World War II.

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I simultaneously controlled Washington, Moscow, London, and global finance while apparently also hiding in ghettos eating potato peels before being marched into cattle cars.

History apparently collapses under even thirty seconds of scrutiny, but hatred has never required intelligence to survive.

I am the reason your crops failed.

Your empire collapsed.

Your currency inflated.

Your marriage failed.

Your children rebelled.

Your society decayed.

Human beings have blamed Jews for everything short of bad weather, though give the internet another week and someone will probably accuse Israel of controlling hurricanes with space lasers again. Humanity remains committed to intellectual self-humiliation at Olympic levels.

And then came the Holocaust.

The greatest industrialized slaughter machine in human history.

Factories of death.

Mountains of shoes.

Piles of children’s glasses.

Skin hanging from bones.

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Ash falling from the sky while Europe discussed culture, philosophy, and music.

And somehow even that was not enough.

Because after six million Jews were butchered, burned, shot into pits, starved, worked to death, experimented on, and erased from the earth, the world still looked at the surviving Jew and said:

“You are lying.”

Do you understand the level of spiritual rot required to say such a thing?

The Holocaust denier is not merely ignorant.

He is a moral necromancer.

A grave robber of the dead.

A parasite feeding on ashes.

And still the accusations continue.

Not in medieval Europe.

Not in ancient kingdoms.

Now.

In modern London.

A man walks up to haredi Jewish women at a bus stop in Stamford Hill and whips them with a belt while cursing at them like some rabid fanatic dragged out of the fourteenth century.

A Jewish child is assaulted for the crime of existing visibly as a Jew.

And the world shrugs.

The same civilized society that lectures endlessly about tolerance suddenly develops moral laryngitis the moment Jews bleed in public.

This is how societies decay.

First the Jew becomes uniquely guilty.

Then the Jew becomes uniquely evil.

Then violence against Jews becomes understandable.

Then acceptable.

Then inevitable.

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Humanity has walked this road so many times that the footprints are soaked permanently into the ground.

The Jew is white when you need an oppressor.

Brown when you need an outsider.

European in the Middle East.

Middle Eastern in Europe.

Too religious for secular society.

Too secular for religious society.

Too successful to deserve sympathy.

Too hated to ever be safe.

And Israel.

That tiny strip of land no larger than a stain on the map.

The one place Jews regained sovereignty after two thousand years of exile, massacres, expulsions, inquisitions, and genocide.

That is apparently colonialism now.

The Jew returns to Hebron where Jews lived before Islam existed.

To Jerusalem where Jewish kings ruled before London was a swamp.

To Judea, literally named after Jews.

And the world screams:

“Colonizer!”

It is civilizational schizophrenia.

The only people on earth accused of invading the land from which their name itself originates.

The absurdity would be comedy if it were not fueling terrorism and bloodshed.

The medieval mob accused Jews of poisoning wells.

The modern mob accuses Jews of poisoning humanity itself through Zionism, capitalism, whiteness, nationalism, globalism, or whatever ideological costume hatred happens to be wearing this week.

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Different vocabulary.

Same disease.

And beneath every slogan, every protest chant, every conspiracy theory, every torchlit march, every online mob screaming about “genocide,” sits the same ancient craving:

The need to make the Jew into the Devil.

Because once the Jew becomes the Devil, anything done to the Jew becomes holy.

That is how women get whipped at bus stops.

That is how Jewish children get assaulted in broad daylight.

That is how synagogues burn.

That is how pogroms begin.

That is how six million people vanish into smoke while intellectuals debate whether the victims somehow deserved it.

And yet after all of it, after Babylon, Rome, the Crusades, the Inquisition, the pogroms, Hitler, Stalin, terrorism, expulsions, ghettos, gas chambers, and centuries of civilized barbarism disguised as morality, the Jew still stands.

Babylon tried to erase him.

Rome tried to erase him.

The Crusaders tried to erase him.

The Inquisition tried to erase him.

The pogroms tried to erase him.

Hitler tried to erase him.

Stalin tried to erase him.

Terrorists still try to erase him.

Empires rose like mountains and collapsed into dust while the Jew kept carrying the same Torah through the fire.

Still praying.

Still arguing.

Still building families.

Still singing ancient songs in a language older than half the civilizations accusing him of theft.

Rome exists as tourist ruins.

The Third Reich lasted twelve years.

The Soviet Union collapsed into vodka fumes and concrete decay.

But the Jew remains.

That is what drives the haters insane.

Not power.

Not money.

Not conspiracy.

Survival.

Because every living Jew is evidence that hatred failed.

Every Jewish child born is a victory over every Pharaoh, inquisitor, pogromist, Nazi, terrorist, and screaming fanatic who promised the world the Jews would disappear.

The Jew was never the Devil.

The Devil was the civilization that kept needing one.

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