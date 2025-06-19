The Last Beard of Babylon: Why Khamenei’s Turban Is About to Detonate
Operation Rising Lion, Day [Whatever], Hour Who-Cares, because we are WINNING.
Well, it finally happened. The Islamic Republic of Iran – that charming, women-hating, missile-launching, hospital-bombing, 7th-century cosplay regime – just bought itself a one-way express ticket to the business end of the Jewish fist. Mazal Tov, Khamenei. You done did it. Yo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.