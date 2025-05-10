The Lie of Berlin: How Civilization Turned to Smoke and Took the Jews With It
They wore tuxedos.
They read Goethe.
They listened to Bach.
And then they built gas chambers.
This was Berlin.
This was Germany.
This was the heart of Western civilization.
And it became hell on earth—for one reason:
It turned on its Jews.
“I was born in Germany. I spoke perfect German. I pledged allegiance. I went to school.
And then one day, I wasn’t a person a…
