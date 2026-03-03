Subscribe

I walked home from hearing the Megillah on Purim while sirens still echoed across the hills. Four days into war. Missiles in the sky. Children in costumes clutching graggers in one hand and running shoes in the other. If you want symbolism, there it is. Persia then. Iran now. The names change. The hatred does not. And neither does the God of Israel.

Let’s speak plainly.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Over 1,200 murdered. More than 240 kidnapped. That evil did not emerge from a vacuum. It was funded, trained, and armed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Hezbollah, formed in 1982 as Iran’s Lebanese proxy, has stockpiled over 100,000 rockets aimed at Israeli civilians. Its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, led that terror machine for decades until he was eliminated by the IDF on September 27, 2024 in a precision strike in Beirut. Days later, on October 3, 2024, his presumed successor Hashem Safieddine was also killed in an Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah’s command structure.

That is not myth. That is documented history.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who ruled since 1989 and repeatedly called for Israel’s destruction, oversaw the expansion of this ring of fire. In late February 2026, coordinated strikes hit senior Iranian military leadership and infrastructure tied directly to the regional war apparatus. The architects of terror were not untouchable. The illusion of invincibility cracked.

Now let me tell you what this really is.

This is not just geopolitics. This is covenantal history unfolding in real time.

In Bereishit, Genesis 12:3, the Holy One, Blessed be He, tells Avraham: “I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse.” That is not poetic decoration. That is a foundational principle of Jewish theology. It is repeated across Tanach in different forms. Nations that align themselves with the destruction of Israel eventually face their own collapse. Empires that protect and bless the Jewish people flourish.

Look at the arc of history. Ancient Persia issued Haman’s genocidal decree. The empire faded. Rome destroyed the Second Temple. Rome fell. Nazi Germany industrialized murder. It was crushed. The Soviet Union persecuted Jews and suppressed Torah. It disintegrated. The Jewish people remain. The State of Israel stands.

That is not coincidence. That is hashgacha pratit, Divine Providence.

On Purim we read about Haman, a Persian official who sought to annihilate us legally, systematically, completely. The decree was sealed with the king’s signet ring. It was official. It was irreversible by human logic. And yet, ונהפוך הוא, it flipped. The very day meant for our destruction became a day of Jewish victory.

Now fast forward.

A modern Persian regime chants for Israel’s annihilation. It funds Hamas in Gaza. It arms Hezbollah in Lebanon. It sends drones, rockets, ballistic missiles. It attempts to encircle the Jewish state from every direction. It embeds weapons in civilian homes. It uses children as shields. It builds its identity around hatred of Zion.

And what happens?

The IDF dismantles command structures. Hezbollah’s top leadership is eliminated. Iranian military infrastructure is struck. Missile arsenals are degraded. Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome intercept threats mid-air. Civilians survive barrages that would have slaughtered thousands a generation ago.

Is that only strategy? No.

Strategy matters. Intelligence matters. Courage matters. But Torah teaches that physical defense and spiritual merit are intertwined. The Talmud in Sotah 44b teaches that the merit of Torah and mitzvot protects the Jewish people in times of war. Ramban writes that Israel’s existence in its land is sustained not only by military might but by covenant.

I sat in a mamad on Purim with my family. Sirens wailing. Concrete walls humming with the echo of distant interceptions. And I heard the words of the Megillah describing a Persian tyrant’s plan to exterminate us. I felt fear. I am not superhuman. But beneath the fear was something stronger.

Emunah.

Belief in one God. Not abstract spirituality. Not vague optimism. The God of Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov. The God who brought us out of Egypt. The God who promised that the Jewish people would be a light to the nations and would not be erased from history.

We do not worship war. We do not crave violence. Judaism is not a cult of death. It is a covenant of life. “Uvacharta bachayim” — choose life. We long for peace. We pray three times a day for shalom. But peace without security is surrender. Peace without sovereignty is fantasy.

Our enemies preach martyrdom. We preach life.

Our enemies embed rockets in mosques and apartment buildings. We build shelters to protect our children.

Our enemies chant for genocide. We read from a scroll that proclaims survival.

You want extreme? Here it is.

The God of Israel is not a metaphor. He is the author of history. Those who bless Israel align themselves with blessing. Those who curse Israel align themselves with collapse. This is not arrogance. It is a pattern repeated across millennia.

Iran’s regime chose the path of Haman. Hezbollah chose to become Amalek in modern form. Amalek attacked the weak and straggling in the desert. Hezbollah fires rockets at civilian towns. Different century. Same spiritual DNA.

And yet we are still here.

Four days into war, I heard the Megillah and realized something that shook me more than any siren. The enemies always think this time is different. This time the Jews are too divided. Too small. Too isolated. This time the decree will stand.

And every time, history humiliates them.

We are not invincible because we are flawless. We are sustained because we are covenanted. We are defended because we defend ourselves and because the Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps.

The sirens can shake buildings. They cannot shake promise.

The rockets can scar concrete. They cannot erase covenant.

We love peace. We pray for peace. We fight when forced to so that peace can exist.

And as I walked home on Purim under a sky that had just carried enemy missiles, I knew something with absolute clarity:

Good does not merely survive evil.

With God’s protection, it outlives it, outbuilds it, and ultimately buries it.

