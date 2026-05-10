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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
3h

Brilliant essay

I fear it may be too late for the Democratic Party and the country

In fact they should no longer be allowed to us3 the word Democracy in its name

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Heather Houston's avatar
Heather Houston
1h

Interesting essay. There are strikingly similar trends in British politics at the moment.

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