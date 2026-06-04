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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
9m

Yonah, I share with you your exasperation and frustration with the media, and with the world’s treatment of Israel.

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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
23m

Hamas is so 2025. Waiting to hear about starving Hezbollah babies. We need to keep news fresh, don’t we?

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