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There are lies, there are damned lies, and then there is the modern media’s coverage of Hezbollah.

Not because reporters are incapable of finding the facts.

Because too many of them seem determined to bury those facts beneath layers of euphemism, moral confusion, and linguistic gymnastics that would make an Olympic contortionist file a workplace complaint.

On June 1, 2026, Hezbollah reportedly conveyed through intermediaries that it was prepared to halt attacks on Israel. President Trump publicly announced that Hezbollah had agreed to stop shooting. Within hours and days, Hezbollah-linked attacks continued, with rockets and drones again launched toward Israel according to Israeli military reports.

Yet somehow the story is not the repeated pattern.

The story becomes the latest quote from a Hezbollah spokesman.

The story becomes the latest complaint from a Hezbollah official.

The story becomes the latest statement from a Hezbollah “politician.”

Politician.

That word again.

The most overworked euphemism in modern journalism.

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Imagine introducing the spokesman of a cartel as a business leader.

Imagine introducing the representative of a violent extremist organization as a community organizer.

Imagine introducing the public affairs director of a pirate fleet as a maritime policy expert.

You would be laughed out of the newsroom.

Yet Hezbollah receives precisely this treatment over and over again.

CNN, BBC, MSNBC, NPR, and others routinely lead with the political title while the organization’s history of terrorism, violence, and armed militancy becomes a secondary detail, buried deep enough that casual readers never reach it.

The result is a grotesque distortion of reality.

This is not some misunderstood neighborhood association.

This is not a civic improvement committee.

This is not a collection of parliamentarians debating tax policy.

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Hezbollah was founded in the early 1980s with support, funding, training, and supervision from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It was built as an armed revolutionary movement and remains the most powerful Iranian proxy in the Arab world.

Its history includes bombings, kidnappings, hostage-taking, international terror operations, rocket attacks, assassinations, and decades of armed conflict.

Its military infrastructure has been embedded throughout civilian areas.

Its arsenal has rivaled that of many sovereign states.

Its leaders have repeatedly framed the conflict with Israel not as opposition to a particular government but as opposition to Israel’s very existence.

None of this is controversial.

None of this is hidden.

None of this requires investigative journalism.

It is the public record.

The truly astonishing part is that even many Lebanese citizens have become increasingly vocal in condemning Hezbollah for dragging their country into wars it never voted for. In March 2026, the Lebanese government took unprecedented steps against Hezbollah’s military activities after renewed attacks against Israel helped pull Lebanon into a broader regional conflict. Lebanese leaders openly criticized Hezbollah for imposing war on the country.

Think about that.

The government of Lebanon itself was moving to restrict Hezbollah.

Lebanese leaders were criticizing Hezbollah.

Large segments of Lebanese society were criticizing Hezbollah.

Yet parts of the Western press still seemed determined to present Hezbollah as though it were merely another stakeholder in a normal democratic process.

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The absurdity borders on parody.

When Hezbollah launches rockets into civilian areas, headlines become cautious.

When Hezbollah threatens Israel, language becomes nuanced.

When Hezbollah serves Iran’s regional agenda, terminology becomes academic.

But the moment Israel responds, entire dictionaries suddenly spring to life.

Every adjective.

Every accusation.

Every condemnation.

Every presumption.

The contrast is impossible to miss.

The issue is not that journalists should refuse to quote Hezbollah.

Journalists should quote everyone.

The issue is accuracy.

Accuracy requires context.

Accuracy requires honesty.

Accuracy requires informing readers that Hezbollah is not merely a political party.

It is an armed organization designated as terrorist by numerous governments around the world.

It is a military force operating independently of the Lebanese state.

It is an Iranian proxy.

It is an organization with a documented history stretching from Beirut to Damascus and beyond.

A parliamentary seat does not erase that.

A microphone does not erase that.

A press release does not erase that.

A television interview does not erase that.

And a headline most certainly does not erase that.

The greatest scandal is not that Hezbollah says outrageous things.

Organizations like Hezbollah have been saying outrageous things for decades.

The scandal is that some of the most influential media institutions on Earth continue to describe reality in a way that makes those things sound normal.

History deserves better.

Readers deserve better.

Truth deserves better.

And journalism deserves better than functioning as a laundering machine for euphemisms.

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