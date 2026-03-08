Subscribe

History likes its labels. Humans compress entire centuries into neat little slogans so future students can pretend the chaos made sense. We had the Greatest Generation, people who stared down the abyss of the World War II and responded with steel, sacrifice, and industrial-scale competence. Then came the Baby Boomers, born into the roaring prosperity that followed. They built suburbs, corporations, universities, highways, and the modern global economy. For decades people talked about the Golden Age of Postwar Prosperity, when Western societies believed progress was inevitable and tomorrow would be better because serious adults were running the machinery of civilization.

That era is over.

Welcome to The Misbelief Era.

The Misbelief Era is what happens when societies drown in information but starve for truth. It is the age where leadership increasingly follows popular misconceptions instead of confronting them. Where political courage is replaced by polling data. Where a lie repeated loudly enough becomes “the narrative,” and once it becomes the narrative, entire governments reorganize themselves around protecting it.

Previous generations built bridges, reactors, aircraft carriers, and space programs. The Misbelief Era builds hashtags.

This is the first era in history where people can access the entire accumulated knowledge of humanity from a device in their pocket and still manage to believe things that would embarrass a medieval tavern drunk. Facts are available instantly, yet public discourse often behaves as if reality is a rumor that must first be approved by social media.

Leaders sense the madness but rarely challenge it. Instead they bow to it. They massage it. They echo it back to the crowd like nervous performers terrified of losing applause.

The result is leadership by misconception.

The Misbelief Era has certain predictable symptoms. Experts are distrusted until the moment a crisis appears, at which point the same experts are expected to fix the damage instantly. Complex geopolitical conflicts are reduced to slogans simple enough to fit on protest signs. Violent regimes are explained away as misunderstood actors while democratic allies are subjected to moral lectures from people who cannot locate the conflict on a map.

And nowhere does the insanity become clearer than in the treatment of Israel.

In the Misbelief Era, the Middle East’s only functioning democracy, the country that turned desert into farmland, invented life-saving medical technologies, pioneered cybersecurity, desalinated oceans into drinking water, and built one of the most advanced innovation economies on Earth, is routinely portrayed as the villain of global politics.

It would be funny if it were not so deranged.

Israel produces breakthroughs in agriculture that feed millions far beyond its borders. Israeli scientists develop medical technologies used in hospitals around the world. Israeli cybersecurity protects financial systems, governments, and critical infrastructure across continents. A tiny nation roughly the size of New Jersey contributes disproportionately to global science, medicine, and technology.

Yet in the Misbelief Era, mobs march through Western cities chanting slogans written by regimes that imprison journalists, execute dissidents, and persecute minorities.

Reality says Israel is one of the most creative and resilient societies on the planet.

Misbelief says it is the problem.

Reality says Israel’s enemies openly declare genocidal intentions.

Misbelief says those enemies are merely “resisting.”

Reality says Israel absorbs refugees, builds hospitals, and advances technology used by the entire world.

Misbelief says it is uniquely immoral.

This is what the Misbelief Era does. It flips the moral compass and then congratulates itself for its enlightenment.

Previous generations confronted tyranny with clarity. The Misbelief Era debates whether tyranny has a point.

Previous generations built alliances based on shared values. The Misbelief Era lectures its allies while appeasing its enemies.

Previous generations understood that civilization requires courage. The Misbelief Era hopes the mob will calm down if everyone uses softer language.

History will not remember this period kindly. Future historians will stare at the record in disbelief: the abundance of knowledge, the technological miracles, the wealth of information, and yet the astonishing willingness of leaders to bow to fashionable nonsense.

So write the phrase down now because it fits too perfectly.

The Misbelief Era.

An age when the world possessed more knowledge than ever before and yet allowed public life to be governed by illusions. An era where courage was rare, clarity was controversial, and truth had to fight for oxygen in a storm of comforting lies.

And standing stubbornly against that storm, often alone, was Israel. A small, defiant country insisting on reality while much of the world wandered through its delusions.

