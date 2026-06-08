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There are military defeats.

There are intelligence failures.

And then there is discovering that the enemy spent days telling you exactly what you wanted to hear while preparing to hit you in the face.

According to reports emerging from Iran’s own media ecosystem, that appears to be exactly what happened.

For years, the Islamic Republic sold its supporters a fantasy. The regime portrayed itself as an all-seeing revolutionary superpower. State television, Revolutionary Guard propaganda outlets, and regime loyalists endlessly repeated the same message: Iran was outsmarting everyone. Iran controlled the region. Iran had surrounded Israel with proxies. Iran had infiltrated governments, influenced capitals, and built an intelligence network so sophisticated that nothing could surprise it.

Then came reality.

Not the reality broadcast on state television.

The actual reality.

The reality of explosions being reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, and elsewhere.

The reality of missile infrastructure being targeted.

The reality of military assets suddenly becoming military liabilities.

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The reality of discovering that years of revolutionary slogans do not stop precision strikes.

Most importantly, the reality that the supposedly brilliant architects of the Islamic Republic may have fallen for one of the oldest tricks in military history.

Deception.

The irony is magnificent.

The regime that spent decades funding terror proxies, smuggling weapons across borders, operating through front organizations, employing disinformation campaigns, manipulating foreign media narratives, and hiding military assets among civilians is now reportedly furious that somebody misled them.

Imagine a career con artist calling the police because he got scammed.

That is the level of absurdity involved.

For days, headlines revolved around supposed tensions between Washington and Jerusalem. Analysts debated every public statement. Television experts examined body language. Commentators breathlessly speculated about disagreements, delays, pressure campaigns, and diplomatic disputes.

Iran apparently watched the show.

Israel apparently watched the clock.

There is a difference.

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One side was analyzing headlines.

The other side was preparing operations.

Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Israel. According to Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, eleven missiles were fired. Eleven.

Each missile carried the potential to erase a neighborhood.

Each missile carried the potential to slaughter civilians.

Each missile represented an intentional decision by a regime to target innocent people.

Let’s dispense with the diplomatic euphemisms.

No country on Earth would tolerate that.

Not America.

Not Britain.

Not France.

Not India.

Not Japan.

Not Australia.

Not anyone.

Every nation has a right to defend itself against armed attack. That is not a controversial statement. That is one of the most basic principles of international relations.

The remarkable part is not that Israel responded.

The remarkable part is that some people still act shocked when Israel responds.

For decades the world has demanded that Israel absorb threats no other country would ever accept.

Thousands of rockets?

Show restraint.

Terror attacks?

Show restraint.

Hostage-taking?

Show restraint.

Missile attacks?

Show restraint.

At some point “restraint” becomes a synonym for national suicide.

No sovereign democracy is obligated to participate in its own destruction.

Meanwhile, inside Iran, the regime now reportedly faces a deeply embarrassing question.

How did this happen?

How did a government that boasts endlessly about its intelligence capabilities allegedly fail to anticipate what was coming?

How did the self-proclaimed masters of regional strategy reportedly find themselves discussing a deception operation after the fact?

How did the people who claim to control the board suddenly discover they were pieces on it?

History is filled with examples of powerful states becoming victims of their own propaganda.

The Soviet Union believed its own myths.

Nazi Germany believed its own myths.

Countless dictatorships have convinced themselves that fear equals competence.

It does not.

Fear silences criticism.

And when criticism disappears, mistakes multiply.

That is the danger of authoritarian systems.

Everyone becomes afraid to deliver bad news.

Everyone becomes afraid to challenge assumptions.

Everyone becomes afraid to question the narrative.

Eventually the leadership stops receiving information and starts receiving applause.

Applause is not intelligence.

Applause is not strategy.

Applause is not air defense.

Applause is not missile interception.

Applause is not military readiness.

It is merely noise.

The Islamic Republic has spent decades projecting strength while financing chaos across the region. It armed militias. It empowered extremists. It exported revolution. It helped turn countries into battlefields and populations into hostages of ideological ambition.

The regime wanted fear.

It wanted intimidation.

It wanted enemies to believe resistance was futile.

Yet today one of the most striking developments is not what happened over Iranian skies.

It is what happened to the regime’s image.

Because military hardware can be rebuilt.

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Launch sites can be repaired.

Facilities can be reconstructed.

But credibility?

Credibility is fragile.

The aura of invincibility is fragile.

The myth of omniscience is fragile.

And once that myth cracks, people begin asking dangerous questions.

Questions that authoritarian governments never want asked.

Questions about competence.

Questions about judgment.

Questions about priorities.

Questions about whether decades of slogans produced anything beyond isolation, sanctions, repression, and endless confrontation.

The lesson is simple.

Power is not measured by how loudly you threaten your enemies.

Power is measured by whether your enemies believe you.

Power is measured by whether your defenses work.

Power is measured by whether your intelligence services can distinguish reality from theater.

If reports from Iranian media are accurate, then the most significant damage may not have occurred at a military installation.

It may have occurred inside the regime’s own self-image.

The Islamic Republic spent years telling the world it could see everything.

Now the world is watching what happens when a government that claims to see everything suddenly discovers it missed something enormous.

History can be ruthless.

It is even more ruthless when arrogance volunteers to help.

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