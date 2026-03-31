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Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
6d

Will some of the IDF soldiers and some of the IAF pilots have an opportunity to pause at all for Passover?

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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
5d

Most of the slaves who fled from Egypt were not allowed to enter the Holy Land. They had little to no faith in G-d. They feared that they would have to fight the inhabitants of Israel. Today's Jews living in Israel are slaves to nobody. They are not afraid to fight those who threaten their freedom and their lives. We have come a long way in a short time. Jews all over the globe should celebrate who we are this Passover. And, give thanks to G-d.

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