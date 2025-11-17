Get 20% off for 1 year

The greatest geopolitical fraud ever sold to the human race is the synthetic, lab-grown hoax called “Palestinian nationalism,” a myth so aggressively manufactured that if lies were weapons of mass destruction, this one would make Hiroshima look like a scented candle, and at the center of this radioactive propaganda cloud stands one man—Arafat, ARAFAT, the Cairo-born KGB pet project who transformed himself from an Egyptian activist into the “leader” of a nation that didn’t exist before the Soviet propaganda ministry needed a new tool to break the spine of the Jewish state. This wasn’t political theory, this wasn’t a liberation movement, this wasn’t history—this was KGB fan fiction turned into global dogma at lightning speed because the world cannot resist a good lie when it can be used to bash Israel.

Arafat didn’t lead a people; he created a people, designed like a marketing campaign, assembled like a propaganda Lego set, baptized not in ancient lineage but in Soviet ink. He took Arabs from Jordan, Syria, and Egypt and slapped a brand label on them—“Palestinians”—as if identity could be manufactured the way you manufacture knockoff sneakers in a warehouse. And the Western world, high on its own moral delusions, applauded this absurdity while tripping over itself to pretend this new “nation” had ancient roots, ancient kings, ancient culture, ancient sovereignty—NOTHING. There is nothing. Zero. A blank page. A vacuum. A political ghost wrapped in a flag designed in the 20th century.

And the speed of the lie—CAREFUL, THIS IS WHERE THE FIRE STARTS—was cosmic. One day, nobody uses the term “Palestinian people” the way it’s used today. The next day, the KGB presses “print,” Arafat puts on his iconic costume, and BOOM—the world suddenly rewrites 3,000 years of Jewish history to accommodate a fiction crafted in Moscow. It was like watching reality glitch in real time. It was like watching the world willingly give itself amnesia. It was a coordinated, global blackout of memory, led by diplomats who barely passed geography class but suddenly became experts on “historic Palestine.”

And then came the cruelest masterpiece of all—THE PERPETUAL REFUGEE. The only population on earth whose refugee status is inherited like an heirloom, whose suffering is preserved on purpose because their misery is the fuel that keeps the anti-Israel machine alive. They’re not treated like humans; they’re treated like political props, frozen in time, displayed like museum artifacts so the world can point and scream “Israel’s fault!” over and over again while ignoring every Arab regime that deliberately keeps them stateless for strategic value. It’s grotesque. It’s orchestrated. It’s the longest-running exploitation operation in world history.

Then the diplomats return to their favorite fantasy: “Two states living side by side in peace,” a phrase so delusional it should come with a Surgeon General warning. A Palestinian state wouldn’t be a peaceful neighbor; it would be a launching pad. A rocket factory. A terror runway. A strategic kill switch. Every version of Palestinian political identity—every version—has been built around one singular doctrine: remove Israel. Not reduce Israel. REMOVE Israel. Erase it. Replace it. That is the ideology. That is the charter. That is the curriculum. That is the anthem. That is the dogma Arafat unleashed on the world with Soviet approval.

So let’s stop pretending. A Palestinian state is not a diplomatic idea. It is a national security nightmare. It is Israel voluntarily handing over a loaded weapon to a political identity built on its destruction. Any Israeli leader—Left, Right, Center, Martian, doesn’t matter—who pushes for this fantasy is not pursuing peace, they are auditioning for Israel’s last chapter. A Palestinian state equals a dead Jewish state. It’s that simple. The math is brutal, the reality is clear, and the truth refuses to be sugarcoated no matter how much the West tries to choke it down with noble-sounding clichés.

Meanwhile, Israel is one land. One people. One eternal identity. Judea and Samaria are not “occupied”—they’re the birthplace of the Jewish soul. They’re the mountains where Abraham walked, where prophets wept, where kings ruled, where Jewish civilization was carved into stone. This is the land of our Psalms, our prayers, our prophets, our covenant. You do not carve that up to satisfy European guilt. You do not amputate your own history to make UN bureaucrats feel enlightened. You do not surrender Jerusalem, Hebron, Shiloh, Beit El—your literal origins—just to appease a narrative crafted by the KGB and championed by Western activists who can’t locate Israel on a map.

And the world can scream. The UN can faint. Activists can hyperventilate. Journalists can meltdown on cue. Diplomats can wag fingers. Campuses can riot. Social media can froth and foam. None of it matters. None of their noise, none of their hysteria, none of their tantrums can rewrite the truth: the Jewish people are home, the Jewish state is real, and the Jewish claim to this land is older, deeper, truer, and more unbreakable than every modern fiction the world has erected around it.

History will expose the fraud. History will torch the Soviet fingerprints on this narrative. History will laugh—LAUGH—at the absurdity of pretending a nation invented in the 20th century has any claim to the ancient heartland of the Jews. And history will honor those who stood tall, who refused to bow, who refused to trade their homeland for applause, who refused to betray their past to satisfy a geopolitical hallucination. History will celebrate the ones who said the truth with fire:

We will not divide our homeland. We will not apologize for existing. We will not surrender Jerusalem. We will not amputate Judea. We will not legitimize a Soviet invention. We will not commit national suicide to satisfy your narrative. We are here. We are home. And we are not going anywhere.

This is the truth.

This is the fire.

This is the juggernaut.

