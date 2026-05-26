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The Anti-Semitic Solution

For more then fifty years the world has demanded that Israel commit the one act no other nation on earth would ever be expected to commit: deliberately create a hostile state beside its population centers and then pray that goodwill succeeds where history, geography, common sense, and experience have all failed.

The two-state solution is not a peace plan anymore. It is a religion. Its followers repeat the same mantras after every terror attack, every failed negotiation, every wave of incitement, every rocket barrage, every stabbing, every suicide bombing, every kidnapping, and every rejection of coexistence. Reality crashes into their theory again and again, yet their answer never changes. More concessions. More withdrawals. More pressure on Israel. More rewards for failure. More excuses for terrorism. More fantasies disguised as diplomacy.

No idea in modern politics has failed more consistently while maintaining such elite support.

The Palestinian Authority has received billions upon billions of dollars. The PLO was embraced by presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, academics, journalists, NGOs, celebrities, and international institutions desperate to manufacture a Palestinian Mandela. What emerged was not Singapore. It was not the UAE. It was not a thriving democracy. It was corruption, dysfunction, authoritarianism, incitement, factional warfare, and perpetual victimhood elevated into a governing philosophy.

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Meanwhile Hamas dispensed with the diplomatic costume altogether. It openly embraced terrorism, openly celebrated murder, openly called for Israel’s destruction, and openly demonstrated what happens when the international community’s theories collide with reality. Yet somehow the lesson learned by much of the foreign policy establishment was not that their assumptions were wrong. The lesson was that Israel must take even greater risks.

This is where the hypocrisy becomes almost impossible to stomach.

France is allowed to be French.

Japan is allowed to be Japanese.

Poland is allowed to be Polish.

The UAE is allowed to prioritize Emirati interests.

Every Arab state in the Middle East is expected to preserve its national character.

Only the Jewish state is told that its survival requires surrendering strategic depth, accepting permanent security threats, and empowering forces that have repeatedly declared their desire to destroy it.

The two-state solution has become the anti-Semitic solution because it imposes standards on Jews that nobody would impose on anyone else. It demands that Jewish blood be treated as a diplomatic bargaining chip. It demands that Jewish security concerns be dismissed as obstacles to peace. It demands that Jews accept risks no rational nation would ever accept for its own citizens.

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Even worse are the self-loathing voices within the Jewish world who continue promoting these fantasies long after reality buried them. They mistake moral posturing for wisdom. They mistake international applause for strategic success. They chase approval from institutions that routinely judge Israel by standards applied nowhere else on earth. Every failed withdrawal becomes proof that another withdrawal is needed. Every security disaster becomes evidence that Israel was not accommodating enough. Every concession becomes the starting point for the next demand.

This is not wisdom.

It is political masochism masquerading as enlightenment.

The tragedy is that genuine alternatives are ignored because they threaten the comfortable narratives of diplomats and activists whose careers depend on preserving the illusion.

The UAE succeeded because it focused on governance, stability, economic development, infrastructure, security, and national confidence. It did not spend decades building an identity around grievance and revolution. It built cities. It built industries. It built institutions.

The future lies not in another failed attempt to create a centralized Palestinian state ruled from a single authority in Ramallah or Gaza. Perhaps local governance, regional autonomy, economic accountability, and decentralized administration offer a far more realistic path. Let cities govern cities. Let communities govern communities. Let prosperity replace revolutionary mythology.

But none of that becomes possible until the first lie is buried.

The lie is that peace is being blocked by Jewish neighborhoods, checkpoints, or maps.

The lie is that terrorism is caused by a lack of diplomatic creativity.

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The lie is that Israel’s existence remains negotiable.

The lie is that the conflict persists because Jews have not surrendered enough.

Ze’ev Jabotinsky understood the truth a century ago. Peace becomes possible only when those seeking your destruction understand they cannot destroy you. Strength is not the enemy of peace. Strength is what makes peace possible.

Meir Kahane understood another uncomfortable truth: ideologies matter. People who openly declare their intentions should be believed. Ignoring dangerous ideas does not make them disappear. Pretending extremism is merely a misunderstanding does not make it less dangerous.

The time has come to retire the failed dogmas of Oslo, retire the fantasies of the peace industry, retire the endless conferences that produce nothing except press releases and photographs.

Perhaps it is even time to retire the word Zionism itself. Zionism succeeded. The Jewish people came home. The state was built. The flag flies. The language lives. The nation stands.

The challenge now is something older, deeper, and more honest: Jewish nationalism. The belief that the Jewish people, like every other nation on earth, possess the right to defend themselves, govern themselves, preserve their civilization, protect their children, and determine their own future without permission from foreign diplomats, activist bureaucracies, university radicals, or editorial boards thousands of miles away.

The age of illusions has lasted long enough.

The age of reality must begin.

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