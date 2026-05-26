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blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
2h

F_ck 'em all ... time to Annex. Let's give them something else to cry about.

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DocSue's avatar
DocSue
2h

Perfect! I need to forward this to some lefty Jews- some who live in Israel!! I continue to meet too many of these lefty Jews here in my part of NY. It absolutely astounds me. I mean, I understand the mentality as a former lefty liberal myself. But I clearly woke up after October 7, 2023. How could ANY JEW still be in that left-wing bubble NOW??!!! God help us!!

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