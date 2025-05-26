I can’t take it anymore.

The videos. The photos. The tiny shoes. The teddy bears in the rubble.

Those little faces — covered in ash and tears — staring blankly into the camera, as if begging the world to care.

Every time I scroll, there they are:

The poor Palestinian children.

Innocent. Pure.

Caught in a war they never asked for.

Playing near the ruins of a playground that used to be their home.

Drawing crayon pictures of tanks and blood and airplanes.

Their only crime? Being born on the wrong side of a wall.

And oh, how the world weeps for them.

The hashtags multiply.

The influencers light candles.

The journalists mourn.

The UN holds an emergency session.

There are TikToks. There are tears. There are think pieces.

And now, cue the violin… and hit pause.

Because we need to talk about the plot twist no one saw coming:

These kids are not victims of some cartoon villain called “Israel.”

They are victims of their own genocidal, Jew-hating, child-sacrificing regime.

Let me introduce you to the real monsters under their beds —

and they’re not IDF paratroopers.

They’re named Hamas. Islamic Jihad. Fatah. UNRWA.

Yes, even their teachers are in on it.

See, while your heart is breaking over Ahmed, age 9, from Gaza City, what you’re not being told is:

Ahmed is being trained to be a martyr.

Ahmed is taught that Jews are apes and pigs.

Ahmed’s “math homework” involves counting dead Zionists.

And his summer camp?

It’s not kayaking and singing by the fire.

It’s AK-47 drills, rocket launcher selfies, and pledges to blow himself up in a Tel Aviv bus stop.

But wait! There’s more.

His school?

Built over a tunnel.

His hospital?

Doubles as a missile base.

His neighborhood?

Strategically chosen as a human meat shield — because nothing boosts the PR like a dead kid in a pile of cement dust.

“Look what Israel did!”

they cry, while Hamas launches rockets from his bedroom window.

It’s not a war crime.

It’s a media strategy.

The child is the bullet, and the camera is the gun.

But please, go ahead.

Light your candle.

Post your poem.

Cry into your couscous.

Meanwhile, Hamas laughs.

Because every time you repost their “tragedy,”

you’re doing their job.

You’re the unpaid intern of a terrorist PR department.

You’re the content creator for a group that ties kids to fences and calls it “resistance.”

But Israel bombed a school!

Yeah. A school with a weapons depot in the basement, and a tunnel leading straight to an ambush site.

They don’t teach algebra there.

They teach martyrdom math.

“One Jew + one bomb = 72 virgins.”

But Israel dropped leaflets!

Yes.

They warned civilians to evacuate.

Know who told them to stay?

Hamas.

Because dead civilians are currency.

Dead children are clickbait.

And you fell for it.

Again.

You’re not an activist.

You’re a useful idiot in a keffiyeh.

A pawn in a death cult’s viral campaign.

You think you’re saving babies.

You’re propping up the people who put RPGs in baby cribs.

You think you’re helping the poor Palestinian children?

Then stop cheering for the people who murder them with every ounce of foreign aid you help funnel into their tunnels.

Start asking why these kids live in rubble — after billions in global funding.

Start asking where the cement went (spoiler: not playgrounds).

Start asking why their leaders send their kids to Qatar and Switzerland — while telling Ahmed to die for the camera.

So yes, weep for the poor Palestinian children.

They are victims — of the very people you’re defending.

And if you really cared?

You wouldn’t scream “Ceasefire!”

You’d scream “Free Gaza from Hamas!”

But that would require thinking.

And that’s apparently harder than reposting a dead kid and pretending you’re Moses.