The Price of Our Tomorrow: Yom HaZikaron in the Land of the Living
Last night, the siren sounded.
Not a warning, not a drill, not a call to action—just stillness. The stillness of memory. The sound of a country pausing mid-breath to remember its dead. I stood with my children, in the hills of Judea, as time froze. The air carried no traffic, no chatter, no commerce—only the unspoken voices of the fallen. And I realized:…
