Joanna Fox
Nov 13

Yonah, you write the truth so eloquently and simply. I wish everyone could read your words and realize the truth. Yes Israel has built a State that is a light unto the world in science, medicine and the arts. What indeed have the Arab world contributed to making this a better world? These are the very people who want to take over the world. Would we be better off?

FreedomFighter
Nov 14

The lies continue, day in and day out. They lie about Zionism, the desire of the Jewish people to return to and live in Jerusalem. Today, it is some kind of killing cult. Zionism is the Jews plotting to take over the world, all 16 million of them. Lies about Jews, repackaged for modern propaganda. Israel, Zionists, Jews, all bad.

When will the world wake up to the obscene lies? When will the world abandon the baseless hate? When will the Jews be allowed to live in peace?

Shalom

