There are lies, and then there are the kinds of lies that stain history with blood.

Some lies are small.

Some lies die with the fools who believe them.

But the Protocols of the Elders of Zion is the kind of lie that spreads like a disease — engineered, weaponized, and injected directly into the bloodstream of weak-minded Jew-haters who need a conspiracy theory to justify their own moral bankruptcy.

And for more than a century, it has done exactly that.

The Protocols: The Original Hate Manual of the Illiterate and the Violent

Let’s be crystal clear:

The Protocols of the Elders of Zion is an absolute fabrication — a forgery, a plagiarized political pamphlet cooked up by the Czar’s secret police in 1903.

It was designed for one purpose:

To legitimize Jew-hatred and to create a unified myth for those who needed someone to blame for their own failures.

Not one “protocol” existed.

Not one “meeting” took place.

Not one word was written by Jews.

It is the literary equivalent of a crime scene planted by a corrupt cop — a political weapon, not a document.

Every historian knows it.

Every scholar knows it.

Every court that ever reviewed it declared it a forgery.

Even the Russian government eventually admitted it was fake.

And yet — like every antisemitic blood libel in history — you still find people, usually the kinds of people who believe that the Earth is flat and Jews control the weather, clinging to this nonsense like a life raft in the ocean of their own ignorance.

Believing the Protocols today doesn’t make you a “critic of Israel.”

It makes you a bigot, full stop — someone who allows hatred to substitute for evidence and fantasy to replace fact.

The Irony: The Only People Who Ever Used the Protocols Are Those Who Needed an Excuse for Their Own Failure

Who embraced the Protocols?

Not scholars. Not statesmen. Not historians.

But the same ideological currents that led Europe into the Holocaust.

They used it to justify violence.

They used it to justify extermination.

They used it because no lie is too absurd when your hatred needs fuel.

And today, the Protocols survives where hatred survives — in regimes and movements built not on civilization but on conspiracy and rage.

That’s why it sits on bookshelves in Tehran.

That’s why it circulates in extremist circles in the Middle East.

That’s why it is still printed in Arabic in the territories.

Not because it’s “true.”

But because it is useful.

Useful for dictators who need an enemy.

Useful for Islamists who need a scapegoat.

Useful for weak men who blame Jews for everything from global banking to their own unemployment.

Now Let’s Talk About Another Fabrication: “Palestinian Nationalism”

Here’s what the world refuses to admit out loud:

Palestinian nationalism, in its modern form, was not born from ancient peoplehood, shared language, or historical unity.

It was born as a political response to Zionism — and later fueled by its own leaders’ obsession not with building a state, but destroying the Jewish one.

When did this “ancient nation” appear?

Not in the Ottoman archives.

Not in any ancient texts.

Not in any historical census.

There is zero historical reference to a distinct “Palestinian people” before the 20th century in the national sense.

The Arabs living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea identified as:

Syrians,

Southern Syrians,

Arabs,

Muslim tribes,

or simply locals with village loyalties.

In fact, the only people called “Palestinians” before 1948 were the Jews — the “Palestine Post,” “Palestine Orchestra,” “Palestine Brigade,” all Jewish institutions.

The term “Palestinian Arabs” didn’t gain political currency until Zionism’s success forced Arab leaders to craft an alternative narrative — not to build a society, but to oppose one.

This is not an insult. It’s a fact.

Political movements are born for many reasons — but this one was born against something, not for something.

When Hatred Replaces Nation-Building

Look at the historical record:

The Mufti of Jerusalem aligned himself with Hitler — literally collaborating with the architects of the Holocaust.

Arab leaders rejected every partition plan, not because they wanted a state of their own, but because they couldn’t tolerate a Jewish homeland.

From 1948 to 1967, when Gaza was held by Egypt and the West Bank by Jordan, no one cried for a “Palestinian state.” The idea didn’t even exist politically.

Why?

Because the grievance was never statelessness.

It was the existence of Israel.

A nationalism born from negation cannot thrive.

A nationalism built on hatred cannot flourish.

A nationalism founded on conspiracy theories, victimhood culture, and the Protocols-style worldview cannot produce liberty, democracy, or progress.

It can only produce what we saw on October 7 — barbarism, brutality, and the unleashing of resentments so deep that they drown every moral barrier a human should possess.

October 7: The Day All Masks Fell Off

On October 7, Palestinian nationalism revealed what it had always hidden beneath political slogans:

A movement shaped not by dreams of peace, but by the darkest instincts humanity can produce.

It wasn’t resistance.

It wasn’t liberation.

It wasn’t nationalism.

It was the reincarnation of the same hate that gave the world the Protocols — hatred dressed up as identity, violence masquerading as “struggle.”

The same lies that inspired pogroms now fuel TikTok activists convinced they’re freedom fighters.

The same conspiracies that once justified European antisemitism now echo in Western campuses chanting slogans they don’t understand.

Truth Wins When Lies Collapse

The Protocols collapsed because truth crushed it.

History crushed it.

Civilization crushed it.

And the modern myths built on the same foundation — the conspiracies, the invented histories, the opportunistic political fantasies — will collapse too.

Because at the end of the day, a lie can ignite hatred, but it cannot build a future.

Israel, on the other hand — built by a people with 3,000 years of unbroken history, language, land, and purpose — has built a nation that stands tall even in the fire.

The world can cling to the Protocols.

The world can cling to fabricated national myths.

The world can cling to conspiracy theories in chic activist packaging.

But truth stands.

History stands.

The Jewish people stand.

And Israel — sovereign, ancient, reborn, indestructible — stands.