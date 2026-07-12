Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
4h

The Road to Jerusalem-- a life line for Jerusalem, built with Jewish blood. G-d bless those brave souls who shed their blood for Jerusalem, for Israel.

Thank you, Yonah, for another valuable history lesson.

Am Yisrael Chai

Reply
Share
Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
2h

Beautiful piece....Thank you.

From Samoa, South Pacific.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture