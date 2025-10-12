The Sharm el-Sheikh “Peace Summit” — A Global Masquerade of Cowards and Hypocrites
What an absolute disgrace. The same world that stood silent while Hamas massacred families, beheaded children, and burned women alive is now gathering in Egypt to host a so-called “Peace Summit.” A summit of moral imposters, celebrating themselves while pretending to save humanity. The blood of innocents hasn’t even dried, and they’re already holding ha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.