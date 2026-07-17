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Sarcastic Old Goat News's avatar
Sarcastic Old Goat News
15h

The Fish and chips place has always been our favorite. Machane Yehuda is between the Central Bus station and where I took my Ulpan classes. I always had to detour through Machane Yehuda just to immerse myself in the atmosphere. What an experience.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
15h

Mentioning specific foods in Israel brings back fond memories. Breakfasts at hotels are a veritable feast. I’d never seen such an array of breads and croissants anywhere in my life! I think besides the chocolate ones, my favorite were the pistachio! After my first taste of a sweet cherry tomato, I was hooked! I’ve picked them fresh in Oregon, but the flavor with no hint of acidity couldn’t be beat in Israel. Yes, Israel being a truly melting pot of cultures offers such a variety of foods to try and enjoy! Thanks for bringing back lovely memories of the narrow streets of Jerusalem alive with vendors and people!

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