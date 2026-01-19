October 7 was not “context.” It was not “complicated.” It was not a protest gone wrong. It was a planned, filmed, celebrated massacre carried out by Hamas, funded, trained, and ideologically babysat by Iran, with backup from Hezbollah. Jews were hunted in their homes. Families burned. Women raped. Children executed. Elderly people kidnapped. The goal was not land. The goal was not borders. The goal was to butcher Jews in the most intimate way possible and broadcast it as a religious achievement.

Then October 8 happened.

No Israeli ground invasion. No Gaza rubble. No retaliatory campaign yet. And suddenly Western campuses exploded like they were preloaded with gasoline. Tents, chants, flags, professors nodding along like trained seals. Not grief. Not horror. Celebration disguised as “activism.” That timing matters. That timing is the story. You don’t get mass mobilization that fast without preparation, funding, and ideological conditioning. Iran didn’t just plan a massacre. It planned the reaction. The street theater. The moral inversion. Kill Jews on Saturday, accuse Jews on Sunday.

Fast forward. Last week, the same Iranian regime that bankrolls terror butchered thousands of its own citizens. Protesters shot, hanged, disappeared. And the same crowd that screamed about Gaza suddenly developed laryngitis. No tents. No chants. No professors explaining nuance. Silence so loud it should be classified as an industrial accident.

Because this was never about civilians.

Never about human rights.

Never about proportionality.

It’s about Jews.

That’s the constant. Jews defending themselves is framed as genocide. Muslims slaughtering Muslims by the thousands is “internal politics.” Rape becomes resistance when the victim is Jewish. Murder becomes context. Silence becomes virtue. This isn’t confusion. It’s ideological alignment.

And yes, history is screaming right now. Not because “everyone is a Nazi,” but because the mechanism is familiar. Normal people. Educated people. People with jobs and degrees and tenure. Watching. Rationalizing. Explaining away. Benefiting from the moral climate while pretending neutrality. You don’t need camps to recognize the industry of denial.

Call it what it is. Moral collapse on an industrial scale.

Israel is fighting an Iranian proxy war while being lectured by people who wouldn’t survive ten minutes under the regimes they apologize for. Jews are told to accept death quietly so the world can feel ethical. And when Jews refuse, they’re accused of crimes invented to launder the original massacre.

Enough.

Stop accusing Israel of genocide while excusing actual mass murder.

Stop hiding behind “free speech” to cheer terrorists.

Stop pretending this is complicated.

If someone can’t condemn Hamas, Hezbollah, and their Iranian sponsors without adding a disclaimer about Jews, they’ve already picked a side. And it isn’t the side of humanity.