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Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
2h

This piece is educational, inspirational and for me, emotional. And this Polynesian stands with Israel and the Jewish people all the way. Nothing can convince me otherwise.

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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
3h

Alil our lands in JEWISH hands.

1 STATE 🇮🇱.

No more ' paddycake ' playing

with JEW haters and kapo,

they are not to EVER

be trusted.

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