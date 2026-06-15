Subscribe

No, I’m not quitting.

No, I’m not disappearing.

No, I’m not surrendering.

I’m pivoting.

And honestly, I should have done it a long time ago.

For years, especially since October 7, I have dedicated an enormous amount of time to defending Israel, confronting misinformation, exposing lies, challenging hypocrisy, and responding to the endless stream of political nonsense that floods our screens every single day.

There was a reason for that.

Israel was under attack.

Truth was under attack.

Reality itself seemed to be under attack.

So I fought.

And I do not regret a single word.

But somewhere along the way, I realized something.

When every day is spent arguing with people who hate Israel, criticizing people who attack Israel, responding to politicians, reacting to headlines, and obsessing over the latest controversy, you begin to see the world through a distorted lens.

You begin to focus more on Israel’s critics than on Israel itself.

You spend more time talking about the darkness than the light.

And that is not healthy.

The final straw for me was realizing how emotionally exhausted I had become.

After the latest political drama, after watching politicians on the left disappoint me, politicians on the right disappoint me, and people I once trusted make decisions I strongly disagreed with, I found myself angry far more often than I wanted to be.

I felt betrayed.

I felt frustrated.

I felt drained.

And then I asked myself a simple question.

Why did I move to Israel?

The answer wasn’t politics.

It wasn’t a political party.

It wasn’t a politician.

It wasn’t because of Washington.

It wasn’t because of cable news.

It wasn’t because of social media.

I moved here because I love Israel.

Subscribe

I moved here because this land is extraordinary.

I moved here because this country has a soul.

I moved here because every stone, every mountain, every vineyard, every neighborhood, every market, every synagogue, every beach, every family gathering, and every Shabbat dinner tells a story that is bigger than politics.

And suddenly it hit me.

The greatest defense of Israel is not always another argument.

Sometimes the greatest defense of Israel is simply showing people Israel.

Showing them what life here actually looks like.

Showing them the beauty.

Showing them the humanity.

Showing them the food.

Showing them the history.

Showing them the innovation.

Showing them the resilience.

Showing them the joy.

Showing them the miracle.

Because here’s the truth:

Most people don’t know Israel.

They know headlines.

They know hashtags.

They know talking points.

They know propaganda.

They know what activists tell them.

They know what politicians tell them.

But they don’t know Israel.

They don’t know the families.

They don’t know the communities.

They don’t know the restaurants.

They don’t know the hiking trails.

They don’t know the wineries.

They don’t know the markets.

They don’t know the stories.

And that’s where this new journey begins.

From this day forward, this blog is becoming a celebration of Israel.

I’m going to take you with me as I explore this country.

We’re going to visit incredible restaurants.

We’re going to discover hidden gems.

We’re going to travel to places most tourists never see.

We’re going to explore Jewish history where it actually happened.

We’re going to meet fascinating people.

We’re going to highlight businesses, communities, attractions, museums, parks, nature reserves, archaeological sites, and experiences that make Israel unlike anywhere else on Earth.

Subscribe

I want to show you the Israel that exists beyond the headlines.

The Israel I experience every day.

The Israel that made me leave everything behind and move halfway across the world.

The Israel that continues to inspire me.

The Israel that continues to surprise me.

The Israel that continues to make me grateful.

And to those who have followed me because of my political content, let me be crystal clear:

I am not abandoning Israel.

I am not becoming silent.

I am not changing my convictions.

I still love this country.

I still believe in this country.

I still support this country.

I still stand with this country.

What is changing is my focus.

Instead of spending all my time talking about people who hate Israel, I want to spend my time talking about the Israel that I love.

Instead of constantly reacting to negativity, I want to actively promote positivity.

Instead of focusing on the noise, I want to focus on the beauty.

Instead of talking about Israel’s enemies, I want to talk about Israel itself.

And I believe that will be far more powerful.

Because when people truly see Israel, really see it, many of the lies simply collapse under the weight of reality.

So I have a request.

Join me.

Whether you’re Jewish or not.

Whether you’ve visited Israel or never set foot here.

Whether you’re considering Aliyah or simply curious.

Come with me.

Explore with me.

Learn with me.

Experience this country with me.

Together, let’s move beyond the endless political circus.

Let’s move beyond the outrage machine.

Let’s move beyond the screaming matches.

Let’s move beyond the headlines.

Let’s discover the real Israel.

The beautiful Israel.

The complicated Israel.

The ancient Israel.

The modern Israel.

The inspiring Israel.

The miraculous Israel.

Because this country is far too extraordinary to be reduced to political arguments.

And I think it’s time we started telling that story.

Welcome to the next chapter.

I think it’s going to be the best one yet.

Subscribe