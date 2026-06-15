Voice of Zion

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Juliana's avatar
Juliana
6h

I hear you. I left a social media platform for the same reasons you did. I look forward to taking this virtual Israel journey with you!

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Olga Pavlova's avatar
Olga Pavlova
6h

I have been to Israel, but I haven’t seen much from every day Jewish culture. I hope one day I’m able to.

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