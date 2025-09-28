Subscribe

When the Lion of Judah Roars, the Hyenas Scatter, and at the UN last week, the hyenas scattered so fast they left skid marks on their cushioned seats. Netanyahu didn’t just walk to that podium — he entered like the Lion of Judah, carrying 3,000 years of history, covenant, and survival in his chest, roaring with the thunder of Sinai, roaring with the wails of Auschwitz, roaring with the blood of October 7, roaring with the fire of Jeremiah, Ezekiel, and Zechariah, and the hyenas — Spain, South Africa, Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, the whole flea-bitten, mange-ridden pack — could not bear it. They bolted. They scattered. They didn’t “walk out” in some diplomatic protest — they fled like scavengers from a storm, tails curled, ears back, whining in terror at the sound of truth.

Let’s call it what it was: not a walkout, but the biggest pro-Hamas rally ever held in suits. Every empty chair in that chamber was spiritually occupied by terrorists, by Amalek, by Esau, by Hitler, by every enemy of the Jewish people that ever laughed while Jews burned. They think they walked out on Netanyahu, but in reality, they walked out on morality itself, on decency, on God Almighty. They walked out on 1947 when Jews said yes to partition and Arabs said no with bullets. They walked out on 2000 when Barak and Clinton offered Arafat nearly everything, and his answer was buses exploding in Tel Aviv. They walked out on 2001 when Taba offered 97% of the land and the hyenas still wanted 100% of Israel erased. They walked out on 2008 when Olmert laid down a map of surrender, and Abbas ghosted like a spineless teenager. They walked out on 2005 when Israel ripped Jews from Gaza and the Palestinians responded by building a rocket-launching death cult instead of a country. They walked out on every chance for peace, every opening, every hand extended. Because the truth is not hard: Israel offered a state. The Palestinians offered blood. Always. Every time. And the UN claps for the blood.

And the Talmud already told us this madness would come. “In the footsteps of the Messiah, insolence will increase, governments will turn heretical, and there will be none to offer rebuke” (Sotah 49b). Behold: insolence strutting out of the UN chamber. Governments heretical, bowing before Hamas. No rebuke, except for the Lion roaring at the podium. Or take the Talmud’s warning: “He who is merciful to the cruel will end up cruel to the merciful” (Kohelet Rabbah 7:16). That’s the UN in a nutshell — coddling Hamas, condemning Israel. Hugging the terrorists, stabbing the Jews. Hyenas laughing while the lion bleeds.

But prophecy doesn’t care about UN resolutions. Prophecy laughs at them. Prophecy uses them as toilet paper. Isaiah already wrote the script: “For the nation and kingdom that will not serve you shall perish; yea, those nations shall be utterly wasted” (Isaiah 60:12). Zechariah sealed the deal: “I will gather all nations against Jerusalem… and the Lord shall go forth and fight against those nations” (Zechariah 14:2–3). You think this walkout was a protest? No — it was the roll call of Gog and Magog, the lineup of scavengers before their final defeat.

And the satire of it — oh, the glorious insanity — is that these countries actually think they’re moral. Spain, whose Inquisition roasted Jews alive, now pretending to teach Israel about human rights. South Africa, drowning in corruption and crime, pretending to stand for justice. Brazil, famous for Carnival and not much else, sashaying out like they invented morality. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran — terror’s ATM machines — walking out as if truth offends their delicate sensibilities. It’s laughable, it’s grotesque, it’s prophecy in drag.

But here’s the difference: lions do not lose sleep over the opinions of hyenas. Lions do not ask scavengers for applause. The Lion of Judah roars, and the scavengers scatter. Israel doesn’t need their validation. Israel doesn’t need their votes. Israel doesn’t need their corrupt institutions. Israel has Sinai, Torah, covenant, eternity. “Behold, the Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps” (Psalm 121:4). “The scepter shall not depart from Judah, nor the ruler’s staff from between his feet” (Genesis 49:10). Pharaoh tried, drowned. Haman tried, hanged. Rome tried, burned. Nazis tried, ash. Soviets tried, dust. And now the UN joins the parade of losers. The Lion roars, the hyenas scatter, and Israel still stands.

So let it be written for eternity: Israel offered peace, the Palestinians offered blood, the UN cheered the blood. The Lion entered the room, the hyenas scattered, and prophecy rolled forward another step toward its conclusion. Gog and Magog are aligning, the scavengers are exposing themselves, and the Lion of Judah roars across the ages. Let them scatter. Let them flee. Let them run from truth. The roar will follow them into history, into judgment, into the dustbin where all enemies of Israel go to rot.

When the Lion of Judah roars, the hyenas scatter. And they always will.

