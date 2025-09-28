Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CurationCorner's avatar
CurationCorner
Sep 28

Amen!!! Love this analogy - Am Yisrael Chai

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
Sep 28

ANNEX JUDEA, SAMARIA, and the JORDAN VALLEY NOW!!! “FOR I PUT BEFORE YOU LIFE AND DEATH. CHOOSE LIFE!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture