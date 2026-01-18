The United Nations is not a failed experiment. It is a successful one, if the goal was to construct a global institution where moral clarity goes to die quietly behind frosted glass and catered lunches.

This is what happens when legitimacy is handed out for attendance instead of behavior. Show up with a flag, collect a badge, raise your hand at the right moments, and suddenly your prisons, gallows, firing squads, and mass graves are downgraded to “internal matters.” The UN does not ask what you do. It asks how many votes you bring with you.

The entire operation runs on the belief that truth can be outvoted. Enough regimes with appalling records coordinate their ballots and reality politely steps aside. Jewish self-determination becomes immoral. Terror groups acquire sympathetic biographies. Democracies defending civilians are accused of excess emotion. Murder becomes complicated. Self-defense becomes provocative. The institution calls this balance. History calls it cowardice.

The 1975 declaration that Zionism was racism was not a misstep. It was a mission statement. It told the world exactly how this body would operate. Victims would be treated as problems. Aggressors would be treated as perspectives. Numbers would replace judgment. Intimidation would replace ethics. From that moment on, every tyrant understood the rules. Coordinate. Outnumber. Use the right language. Smile while doing it.

From there, the UN perfected its specialty. Delay. Delay justice. Delay accountability. Delay reality until outrage expires and the killing finishes on schedule. Panels multiplied. Emergency sessions stacked up. Reports thickened. Graves filled faster.

The human rights machinery deserves special mention for technical achievement. It stripped words of meaning so thoroughly that oppression became cultural nuance and executions became administrative decisions. Language was neutralized so violence could proceed without interruption. Civilians were no longer murdered. They were part of regrettable developments. Children were no longer butchered. They were casualties of escalation. This was not diplomacy. It was anesthesia.

Dictators loved it. They learned that participation mattered more than conduct. That speeches mattered more than lives. That condemning Israel functioned as a universal indulgence. You could massacre your own population and still be treated as a moral authority, provided you voted correctly and spoke slowly.

Then something catastrophic happened.

Peace occurred without them.

Agreements were reached without committees. Conflicts cooled without resolutions. Progress happened without permission slips. The Abraham Accords were not just diplomatic breakthroughs. They were proof of fraud. They demonstrated that peace was achievable once the UN was excluded. The institution that claimed to be indispensable was suddenly irrelevant, and that was the real scandal.

Cue the hysteria.

Suddenly we were warned about a “new world order,” as if replacing a broken mechanism with a functioning one was radical. As if freedom-loving nations deciding to work together without consulting executioners was somehow dangerous. This panic revealed the truth. The defenders of the UN do not fear instability. They fear redundancy.

That is where the Board of Peace enters, and why it terrifies the professional moral class.

A Board of Peace is not revolutionary. It is insulting. It implies that peace should be pursued by states that value life, borders, deterrence, and responsibility. It suggests that mass murder disqualifies you from refereeing global ethics. It removes veto power from regimes that fear their own citizens. It replaces the illusion of neutrality with the expectation of decency.

The UN runs on paralysis. The Board of Peace runs on decision.

The UN survives on ambiguity. The Board of Peace survives on clarity.

The UN produces statements. The Board of Peace produces outcomes.

That contrast is lethal to an institution built on endless process. The UN turned peace into a career track and conflict into a renewable resource. The Board of Peace treats peace as the objective, not the excuse.

This is not about symbolism. The UN does not need to be ceremonially dismantled. It has already been functionally replaced every time serious actors stop waiting for its approval. The Board of Peace does not overthrow the UN. It acknowledges the autopsy.

There can be no apology sufficient for the millions who died while resolutions were drafted. No reform adequate to cleanse decades of moral inversion. No redemption for an institution that normalized terror, fixated on one small democracy, and handed megaphones to regimes whose defining feature is cruelty.

End it cleanly. Cut the funding. Close the forums. Archive the speeches. Let the building stand as a monument to what happens when process replaces principle and cowardice dresses itself up as diplomacy.

Freedom does not need validation from murderers. Justice does not require consensus from liars. And the collapse of this bloated international farce is not tragic.

It is overdue.

And for anyone who still believes the UN represents moral progress, watching it lose relevance should be educational.

And very funny.