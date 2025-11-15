Subscribe

The world has officially lost its mind and I’m sitting here wondering when exactly the global moral compass got flung into a blender set to “demonic tornado.” October 7 hits — a day so monstrous it should have united humanity in a single scream — and instead half the planet starts doing interpretive dance in the streets like they’ve just discovered a new form of Olympic-level insanity. We watched the unthinkable happen and somehow the people who claim to fight for justice, compassion, equality, all those buzzwords they tattoo on their souls, responded with the emotional maturity of a toddler who discovered permanent marker and a white couch. It’s like the world saw horror and said, “Great, time to blame the victims and throw a rave.”

Suddenly every pseudo-intellectual who couldn’t point to Israel on a map last week became a Middle East expert, shouting slogans like they downloaded them straight into their bloodstream. People who sob about microaggressions were applauding macro-slaughter without even blinking, because apparently empathy is a limited resource that only applies when it earns social clout. The same campus crowds who faint when someone mispronounces a pronoun suddenly turned into Olympic judges for mass brutality—giving it a perfect score because the victims dared to survive. You almost want to ask: are you people okay? Do you hear yourselves? If you had this level of performative outrage for actual genocides, half the world would be saved by now.

Every influencer who normally cries on Instagram after stubbing a toe turned into an emotional brick wall the moment Jewish people were targeted. Women’s rights warriors — silent. Human rights warriors — vanished. Anti-violence warriors — meditating in Bali apparently. And the absolute gall of watching self-proclaimed peace activists cheer on extremist violence while sipping oat milk lattes is enough to make any reasonable mind question whether reality is still plugged in properly. The world turned pain into a political performance and expected Jews to play dead politely for the show.

What is this alternate dimension where morality depends on who bleeds? How did we end up in a universe where people demand justice unless the victims are Jewish, where they scream “never again!!” until it’s actually happening, where they break down over words but celebrate murder if the hashtag hits differently? It’s psychotic. It’s deranged. It’s a circus of people who can’t tell the difference between resisting oppression and glorifying monsters, and they’re all tweeting like they just solved world peace while cheering for chaos in real time.

Subscribe

And Israel—God bless the stubborn, resilient, spine-of-steel Jewish state—refuses to die on cue, refuses to bow, refuses to politely collapse because activists in Manhattan decided it would make their worldview more convenient. That’s why the outrage is so hysterical. The world expected tragedy, expected the Jews to shrink, expected us to disappear quietly into history like a sad punctuation mark. Instead Israel stood up, wiped the blood off its face, and said, “No. Not again. Not ever.”

That’s what drove everyone insane. That’s what triggered the global meltdown. Suddenly the ancient script — Jews suffer, world claps sympathetically — was shattered. Suddenly the Jewish people weren’t props in someone else’s morality play. Suddenly the victims fought back, hard, fast, unapologetically. And the world couldn’t process it. So it broke. Publicly. Loudly. Hysterically. Like witnessing a mass psychological episode disguised as activism.

And through all the chaos, all the unraveling, all the explosive hypocrisy, one truth stands like a tower of fire: the world doesn’t know how to handle a Jew who refuses to die. They can’t compute it. It short-circuits their worldview. It breaks their narrative. It exposes their moral fraud. And that is why this moment feels so insane, emotional, electrifying, heartbreaking, empowering all at once — because the curtain is gone. The masks are gone. The lies are gone. And what’s left is raw, blazing, undeniable truth.

The world went crazy. We didn’t.

We see it clearly now.

We’re awake.

We’re done playing the role they wrote for us.

And the Jewish people aren’t stepping back into the shadows — not now, not ever.

Subscribe