THEY LIED. AGAIN. AND YOU FELL FOR IT.
So let’s talk about this viral photo of the “starved Gaza child.”
You saw it. Everyone did. Frail. Thin. Heartbreaking.
And you were told to believe:
“Israel is starving children in Gaza.”
“Look what the Zionists are doing.”
“This is genocide.”
WRONG.
LIES.
PROPAGANDA.
That child? His name is Osama al-Rakab.
He’s not starving.
He’s not malnourished from war.
He has…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.