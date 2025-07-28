Subscribe

So let’s talk about this viral photo of the “starved Gaza child.”

You saw it. Everyone did. Frail. Thin. Heartbreaking.

And you were told to believe:

“Israel is starving children in Gaza.”

“Look what the Zionists are doing.”

“This is genocide.”

WRONG.

LIES.

PROPAGANDA.

That child? His name is Osama al-Rakab.

He’s not starving.

He’s not malnourished from war.

He has…