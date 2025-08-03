They Made a Starving Jew Dig His Own Grave—And the West Rewarded Them

Hamas Films Starving Israeli Hostage Evyatar David Digging His Own Grave — While Counting the Days Without Food

It is a scene that should shatter every last illusion about who Hamas really is.

In newly released footage, Evyatar David—an emaciated Israeli hostage—can be seen digging his own grave deep inside one of Gaza’s terror tunnels.

With his ribs protruding from his skeletal frame, and the dull, hollow eyes of a man long tortured and broken, he scratches tally marks on a crude calendar scrawled on the tunnel wall—each mark a day he survived without food, a slow countdown of torment.

No medicine. No sunlight. No water.

Just starvation, psychological warfare, and the mockery of time dragging him toward death.

And while this boy—because that’s what he still is, a boy—is forced to prepare his own burial in hell, the so-called “civilized” world turns its back.

France, Canada, the UK, and others don’t just remain silent—they reward Hamas.

They recognize “Palestine.”

They treat these inhuman captors as legitimate political actors, not the sadistic monsters they are.

This is not just a violation of international law—it is a violation of human decency itself.

Every leader who stays silent, every diplomat who calls for “restraint,” every government that pushes for Palestinian recognition while hostages waste away in Hamas’ tunnels—you have blood on your hands.

Evyatar David’s story is not just a testimony of one young man’s suffering. It is an indictment of a world that has traded its conscience for cowardice.

Shame on you.

Shame on this world.