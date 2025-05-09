Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

E. E. Negron (Emerald)
May 9

Thanks for this. I am a Roman Catholic Christian and I don’t pray to the Pope either (no one does—or at least no one should…), but I get your point. I do think this man from Chicago has his head on straight, but I need time to see what he does. I had no idea about his studies! Glad to read this.

Am Israel Chai. 🇮🇱

Shelah Horvitz
May 9

I hope you're right. I often think that people study the Holocaust as a postmortem to figure out where the Germans went wrong, so that next time they don't make their mistakes. I hope the Pope is not one of these people. I also believe in moments. I also agree with you that G-d takes care of the Jews as a group, and never lets them all get killed.

Yesterday Trump and Dermer said Israel is the obstacle to Saudi normalization, because Israel "does not want to pay the price" for Trump and his cronies to make money hand over fist from the Saudis by agreeing to a Palestinian state, which we know by now means agreeing to be massacred. And that is the definition of Jew hatred: the Jews are the obstacle to whatever you value. I knew it was only a matter of time before Trump threw Israel under the bus because that's what he does, he always sacrifices his allies to his convenience. Israel still has a few friends but with a friend like the US who needs enemies. The horseshoe is closing; we are hated in the US from the right and the left, and the tolerant center is silent. We are living in the times the prophets foretold, when the whole world is against Israel, but Israel will prevail.

Is this pope really on our side? We'll see. I hope you're right. While the jihadist death cult spreads all over the world like malevolent tar, while every leader in a suit has been paid off to look the other way, while actual slavery is returning with that death cult, while the psychopaths are allowed to do whatever they want, more than ever we need a moral hand at the helm. I hope this guy really is a moral hand.

As the Third Intifada globalizes, this pope will live to see the Jihad against Christians as well as Jews. This pope will preside over the next Crusade, and many of the jihadists will be white converts, internal enemies. No one will have to go anywhere for their Crusade; the enemies are within. I hope the Pope truly is on our side. The betrayal of the last pope completely shocked me because he had made so many noises about making peace with the Jews. We'll see what this one does.

