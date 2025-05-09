Let’s set the record straight again:

I’m a Jew. I don’t believe in Jesus.

Never did. Never will.

The Pope isn’t my spiritual leader, and I’m not ever going to believe in Jesus because Rome elected a new bishop.

But I do believe in something bigger—history, timing, and G-d’s hand in the chaos.

And when the world’s on fire and Jewish students are being hunted on Western campuses, sometimes G-d sends a signal through unexpected messengers.

So no—I don’t pray to the Pope.

But when Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected leader of over a billion Catholics, turns out to have been trained by one of the greatest fighters against antisemitism in modern Church history, I pay attention.

Because that is not coincidence.

That is cosmic choreography.

While mobs in Manchester and mobs in Manhattan chant for a second Holocaust, while professors glorify Hamas in lecture halls, and while Jews are forced to hide their identity in the very countries that claimed to be “post-antisemitism”…

The Catholic Church just elected a man who studied under Rev. John Pawlikowski—a Holocaust scholar, a pioneer in Jewish-Catholic relations, and a man who sat on the board of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Yes. While campuses are turning into recruitment centers for jihadist cosplay, the Vatican just elevated a man who was taught that antisemitism is a betrayal of human dignity.

Let’s zoom in on what’s happening:

A Jewish student speaks Hebrew in a London university? Doxxed. Threatened. Labeled a terrorist.

A Jewish student dares defend Israel? Surrounded by mobs, covered in red paint, followed by online threats.

Another Jewish student asks a question about Zionism in a group chat? “We’ve fished out a Zionist.”

Lecturers call Hamas “pioneers of change.”

Swastikas are carved into desks.

Campus security is nowhere.

University administrators write soft statements about “both sides.”

Meanwhile, a new pope is sworn in—a man who studied antisemitism not as an academic trend, but as a moral emergency.

This is not fluff.

This is not PR spin.

This is a man formed by Vatican II, by Nostra Aetate, by Catholic social teachings that explicitly name antisemitism as a threat to justice itself.

While Rashida Tlaib helps fundraise for Hamas groupies, and Bernie “I-Hate-My-Own-People” Sanders finds new ways to grovel to the mob, the leader of the world’s largest church is calling for “bridges through dialogue.”

He hasn’t been stationed in Israel. He hasn’t made a speech on Gaza.

And that’s okay.

Because the deeper truth is this: he was formed with moral clarity, not ideological noise.

And in 2025, that’s revolutionary.

Let’s not sugarcoat anything.

I don’t believe in Jesus. I don’t believe the Vatican holds the key to truth.

But when the Pope is formed in Holocaust memory, when he studied under a man who devoted his life to fighting antisemitism, that matters.

Not spiritually.

Politically. Culturally. Historically. Morally.

Because right now?

We are living in a time when Jewish students need bodyguards to attend class.

Where it’s safer to wave a Hamas flag than a Jewish one.

Where Jewish homes are vandalized, and university dorms are ransacked with notes like, “This flat does not support the IDF or inhumane governments.”

We’re watching the most ancient hatred on earth dressed up in hashtags, DEI language, and liberal cowardice.

And the Pope? He remembers where that road ends.

Here’s what makes this moment so powerful:

The Pope may not be my religious leader.

But he is a global moral bellwether.

And while Western universities are failing, while the UN is busy hugging Hamas, and while woke elites can’t even say the words “antisemitism without an asterisk,”

the most powerful Christian in the world just reminded us—without even trying—that truth still exists.

It exists in the way he was educated.

In the voices that shaped him.

In the history he carries.

And make no mistake: history is roaring.

To every Jewish student afraid to speak Hebrew—speak louder.

To every Jew who has been told to hide—shine brighter.

To every professor, priest, and leader with a conscience—step up now.

Because this isn’t just about policy. It’s about civilization.

And when civilization needed a spark, G-d sent one.

Not in a prophecy.

Not in a fire from Heaven.

But in a white robe.

Carrying the weight of a Church that once blamed Jews—and now may help protect them.

So no, I don’t believe in Jesus.

But I believe in moments.

And this one is screaming:

The Jews will not be erased.

The Jews will not go quietly.

And this time—we are not alone.

We have history.

We have courage.

And sometimes, we even have a Pope who gets it.

Am Yisrael Chai.