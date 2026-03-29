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JMButler's avatar
JMButler
2h

100% with Israel.

The strength and commitment of your people never fails to astound me.

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Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
2h

It has been said that Israeli Jews are now safer than American Jews.

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