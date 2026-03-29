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As I sit in the shelter, surrounded by my beautiful family, I feel so incredibly proud. We made this choice. We chose to give up a comfortable life in America and come home.

Yes, this is a time filled with anxiety, but we must lean into our belief in God to overcome it. In the end, the results of this war will be positive, because this is the Third Jewish Commonwealth. We are the Jewish people. We are strong and resilient. We are the people of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

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How incredible it is to be living at a time in history when the return is happening. It was once inconceivable to think that Jews from Australia, England, Canada, and America would flock to Israel, especially when those communities offered a level of wealth and comfort never seen before. At one point, America had a larger Jewish population than Israel, and today Israel has the largest concentration of Jews in the world. How incredible.

People ask me all the time, “Why did you decide to make Aliyah?” And I answer with one word: truth. Aliyah—moving to Israel—is truth.

The world watched October 7 with horror, and what followed? Excuses. Questions. Even justification. We heard Zionists labeled as Nazis and the Jewish state accused of genocide. I looked at all of this and asked myself: how do you respond?

How do I respond to an antisemitic South African government, with the audacity to accuse Israel of genocide? I was born in South Africa, and to see that government lie and participate in a blood libel makes my blood boil.

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But my response to all this hate—to the protests, the calls for restraint, the endless talk of “context” and “both sides,” and the absurd claim by the UN Secretary-General that the attack did not happen in a vacuum—my response to all of these terrorist-apologizing voices was one thing: Aliyah.

The act of moving to the only Jewish state.

So when I sit in the shelter—now an all-too-familiar occurrence—and my anxiety rises, I remind myself: I am home. I am doing what millions of my brothers and sisters are doing—protecting life. And I ask myself how I could not feel honored, how I could not feel grateful, to be in the Land of Israel during a time of such tremendous miracles.

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This, my friends, is the Third Jewish Commonwealth. And this is the most romantic story ever told, because we are entering an era of unprecedented growth.

There is that BDS movement—boycott, sanctions, and divestment—perhaps the most failed antisemitic project of all time. The past three years have seen Israel’s economy expand at the fastest pace in its history. Despite all the so-called sanctions, arms embargoes, and every other Western trick thrown at us, the Jew in Israel is strong.

And we are not going anywhere.

Because this, my friends, is the Third Jewish Commonwealth.

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