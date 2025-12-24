Voice of Zion

FreedomFighter
10h

Responsibility + Action = Survival

It works as well today as it did in 1948.

Israel defends itself because nobody is coming to the rescue. Jews must always be their own First Responders.

Elayne Wolf
4h

Excellent, interesting informative article about the underground bullet factory

I'm reading an excellent book titled "Spies of No Country" - "Israel's Secret Agents at the Birth of the Mossad.", by Matti Friedman. Highly recommended 👌 👍 👏 Extremely interesting, informative non fiction novel

