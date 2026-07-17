Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
12h

I’m so sorry that I missed the sunset!

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Eva's avatar
Eva
11h

Shabbat Shalom Yonah.

Such a beautiful, haunting piece of writing.

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