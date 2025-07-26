TO BE A JEW: We Don’t Die. We Multiply. We Build. We Win.
To be a Jew is to walk through history with your head held high while the world throws stones—and to keep walking anyway. To be a Jew is to carry a fire that never goes out. To be a Jew is to be a walking miracle, a living contradiction, a soul forged in lightning and law.
To be a Jew is to stand at Sinai—yes, you were there—and hear the Voice that split…
