Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
4h

Comfort, comfort my people, says the Lord of Hosts. Amen 🙏 and amen 🙏

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Mark Urho's avatar
Mark Urho
2h

🔥🙏✡️🇮🇱🕎🔥🙏✡️🇮🇱🕎🔥🙏✡️🇮🇱🕎 We pray and stay strong and united and TRUST ONLY LORD ALMIGHTY 🕎🇮🇱✡️🔥 David Melech Yisrael Chai Vekayam 🙏🔥❤️

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