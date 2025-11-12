Tonight at Naaleh Farm, under the burning orange glow of the coals and the hum of soldiers’ laughter, something eternal stirred. The scent of fire and roasted meat mixed with the dust of Judea and Samaria, and it felt like the very heartbeat of our people was pulsing through the land itself.

This wasn’t just a BBQ—it was a declaration of life, defiance, and destiny. Around the table sat the modern-day Maccabees, men and women of the Israel Defense Forces, who stand guard not only over our borders but over our very identity as a nation reborn. Each one of them carries the spirit of those who fell in Kfar Etzion in 1948, when Jewish blood once again soaked the soil of our ancient homeland. They fought until the last bullet, the last breath—so that someday, we could live, sing, laugh, and grill on the very hills they refused to abandon.

And now—their descendants walk free in the land they died defending. The children of Kfar Etzion run barefoot where their grandparents fell. The flag that was torn and bloodied in ’48 now flies proudly over Efrat—the capital of Gush Etzion, the modern fortress of Jerusalem’s southern gates, built on the Path of the Patriarchs, where Abraham walked and God first promised this land to his children.

Look around this farm: every olive tree is a testimony, every fence post a prayer, every seed a promise. We are not guests here. We are home. And the privilege of living as a free Jew in the Land of Israel is not a gift—it’s a sacred responsibility, bought with blood, courage, and unwavering faith.

When we lit those coals tonight, we were not just making dinner—we were rekindling the fire of Zionism itself. Zionism isn’t an ideology; it’s oxygen. It’s the refusal to bow, to flee, to surrender. It’s the heartbeat of every Jew who says, “Never again” and means it. It’s a soldier standing in the cold hills of Hebron saying, “This land is ours.” It’s a farmer at Naaleh planting one more vine because every vine is a declaration: We are eternal.

And standing beside us, shoulder to shoulder, are the incredible Unity Warriors—brothers and sisters who understand that Israel’s strength doesn’t just come from tanks and rifles, but from unity, purpose, and spirit. They bring soldiers to the farm not for charity, but for connection—for the healing of the soul, for the reaffirmation that every blade of grass in Eretz Yisrael grows only because Jews refuse to give up.

Tonight, under the open sky, we felt that unity—the ancient bond between warriors and builders, defenders and dreamers. And as the soldiers leaned back, smiling, their eyes reflecting the firelight, one truth burned brighter than all:

This is Zionism.

It’s the call of our ancestors. It’s the roar of our defenders. It’s the sacred, unstoppable rhythm of a nation reborn on its soil after two thousand years of exile and slaughter.

And here, in Efrat—on the frontline of faith and freedom—we live that miracle every single day.

Because Zionism didn’t end in 1948.

It begins again every night, every morning, with every heartbeat, with every soldier, with every flame that refuses to die.

Am Yisrael Chai.

The Nation of Israel lives—and at Naaleh Farm, it lives loud, proud, and free.