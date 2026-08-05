Subscribe

Move from Tel Aviv to Efrat and something remarkable happens.

Your citizenship does not change. Your employment history does not change. The taxes and pension contributions extracted from your salary over decades do not magically evaporate. You remain the same person, with the same passport, the same pension record and probably the same aching knees.

Only your address changes.

Suddenly, governments in London and The Hague develop an obsessive interest in ancient hills, municipal boundaries and invisible lines drawn on maps before many of today’s pensioners were born. A British or Dutch citizen who retires in Tel Aviv is treated one way. Move a few kilometres into Judea, and the bureaucratic knives come out.

Apparently, European governments have finally located the moral emergency of our age: an elderly Jew receiving the pension he paid for while living in Efrat.

Britain generally permits qualifying citizens living abroad to receive their State Pension, but annual increases are available only in certain countries and territories. Israel qualifies because of a social-security agreement with the United Kingdom. Here comes the trick. The agreement defines Israel for its purposes as the territory administered by Israel on July 19, 1956. That definition excludes the territories Israel gained control of in 1967.

The result is revoltingly simple.

Subscribe

Live in Tel Aviv and your British State Pension can receive annual increases. Live in Efrat, Ariel or another Jewish community beyond the so-called Green Line, and the British government may freeze it. You continue receiving the pension, but inflation slowly eats it alive while the government congratulates itself for respecting international diplomacy.

Your food gets more expensive. Your electricity gets more expensive. Medicine gets more expensive. But your pension remains frozen because Britain has apparently decided that inflation recognizes the 1949 armistice lines.

This is not a theory invented by angry Zionists with internet access and too much coffee. The British government’s own legal framework defines the treaty territory according to the area administered by Israel in 1956. The general British rule says pensions are increased annually only when the recipient lives in a qualifying country or territory.

The Netherlands is even more brazen.

The Dutch Social Insurance Bank, the SVB, currently lists Israel as a treaty country while expressly excluding the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and the Golan Heights. That exclusion affects the conditions under which Dutch social-security payments are exported and calculated.

Subscribe

Dutch parliamentary records reveal that this was not merely a forgotten sentence buried in a treaty. The government actively worked to identify Dutch pension recipients living beyond the Green Line.

In 2013, the SVB prepared what the official record called an on-site inspection and identified 48 AOW pension recipients living in the territories. By September 2014, it had identified 61. By January 2016, the number was 76. Dutch officials reviewed addresses individually, changed internal procedures and made arrangements for the Dutch Embassy in Tel Aviv to advise when officials were uncertain whether an address fell inside the territory the Netherlands recognized as Israel.

Read that again.

The Dutch state devoted officials, administrative procedures, address checks and diplomatic resources to determining whether elderly pensioners lived in Jewish communities beyond the Green Line.

Not to find terrorists.

Not to uncover money laundering.

Not to locate war criminals hiding in Europe.

To examine the addresses of pensioners and determine whether their Jewish postcode justified reducing their benefits.

In January 2014, the SVB sent revised decisions to 11 people that would have reduced the AOW payment for unmarried pensioners from the higher single-person level to the lower married-person standard. The reductions were later suspended and transitional protections were established for existing cases, but the territorial distinction remained for later cases.

Subscribe

The Dutch government will insist that this is not discrimination against Jews. It is merely a neutral territorial policy, they will say, while adjusting their spectacles and pointing to a treaty clause.

That excuse is bureaucratic perfume sprayed over something rotten.

Yes, the rules are written geographically and can formally affect anyone residing in the excluded territories. But governments are not judged only by the sanitized language their lawyers place in official documents. They must also be judged by what their policies actually do, whom they overwhelmingly affect and what conduct they are designed to discourage.

These policies create a financial penalty for living in Jewish communities in the Jewish heartland.

That is discrimination in effect.

Call it territorial differentiation. Call it treaty enforcement. Call it European foreign policy. Call it a cucumber sandwich if that helps Westminster sleep at night. The practical message remains the same:

A Jew living in Tel Aviv is eligible for one level of treatment. The same Jew living in Efrat may receive another.

Same citizen. Same pension contributions. Same retirement. Different rights.

That is reverse apartheid by postcode.

Apartheid is built on separate legal treatment imposed on different populations. Britain and the Netherlands have created a system in which Jewish residents of particular communities are pushed outside the ordinary treaty framework and financially disadvantaged because European governments object to Jewish life in those locations.

Subscribe

The border is invisible, but the discrimination lands directly in the pensioner’s bank account.

Europe has spent decades insisting that discrimination cannot be excused merely because it is hidden behind neutral language. A policy can be discriminatory when an apparently neutral rule places a particular ethnic or religious community at a predictable disadvantage. Yet when the disadvantaged people are Jews living in Judea, the same governments suddenly become fascinated by technicalities.

The hypocrisy is almost artistic.

A Jew may be born in Britain, work there for forty years, pay National Insurance, obey its laws and contribute to its economy. But retire near the hills where Abraham walked, and Britain decides that the annual increase attached to that pension has reached its moral limit.

A Dutch Jew may work and contribute in the Netherlands for decades. But settle in the land where Jewish history actually happened, and Dutch officials can investigate whether the town appears on Europe’s approved map of Jewish habitation.

This is not normal.

It should not be accepted as normal.

Jews living in Britain and the Netherlands should understand the message being sent. These governments may praise Jewish citizens at Holocaust memorial ceremonies, pose solemnly beside candles and issue polished statements about fighting antisemitism. Yet their administrative systems reserve the right to penalize Jews for living in parts of the Jewish homeland that European diplomats have declared forbidden.

Memorializing dead Jews while financially punishing living Jews is not moral leadership. It is European tradition wearing a modern suit.

Any Jew living in these countries should ask a blunt question: why continue giving your talent, taxes, loyalty and future to a government that believes Jewish life in Judea deserves a financial penalty?

Take the hint.

Leave.

Subscribe

Bring your family. Bring your business. Bring your education, professional skills, savings, stubbornness and fury. Make aliyah. Build in Jerusalem, the Galilee, the Negev, Judea and Samaria. Invest in the only country where Jewish life is not treated as a diplomatic inconvenience requiring a special administrative category.

Israel is not perfect. Nothing run by Jews has ever been free of arguments, paperwork or five people offering twelve contradictory opinions. But Israel does not apologize for your existence. It does not treat the Jewish return to Judea as a contamination of the international order. It does not need a Dutch embassy official to study a map and decide whether your Jewish address is sufficiently acceptable.

This policy should be challenged legally, politically and publicly.

British and Dutch lawmakers should be forced to explain why citizens with identical contribution histories receive different treatment because one lives in Tel Aviv and another lives in Efrat. Jewish organizations should stop whispering politely and demand an end to these territorial pension penalties. Pensioners affected by these rules should document every decision, every address inquiry and every reduction.

Expose it all.

Because discrimination does not become respectable when it arrives in an envelope bearing a government seal.

Antisemitism does not stop being antisemitism because the official form says “territory” instead of “Jew.”

And apartheid does not become justice merely because Europe has placed the separation line around Jewish communities.

Subscribe