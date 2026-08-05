Voice of Zion

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Sarcastic Old Goat News's avatar
Sarcastic Old Goat News
3h

U.S citizens should take heed, also. The way things are going over there, you may be next. That's why I have my Social Security payments go to my U.S. bank account. Yes, it costs me a few shekels to transfer money from that bank to Israel, but I consider that insurance.

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