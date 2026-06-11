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The older I get, the less faith I have in politicians.

Not because I have become more pessimistic.

Because I have become more observant.

Human beings have an extraordinary talent for disappointing one another.

We elect leaders and convince ourselves they are saviors.

We create institutions and convince ourselves they are guardians of truth.

We sign agreements and convince ourselves they are guarantees of peace.

Then reality arrives and exposes the fantasy.

That is why I do not place my faith in Donald Trump.

I did not place my faith in Joe Biden.

I do not place my faith in Congress.

I do not place my faith in the United Nations.

I do not place my faith in diplomats, experts, intelligence agencies, think tanks, journalists, professors, or international organizations.

I certainly do not place my faith in ceasefires, memorandums of understanding, or carefully crafted diplomatic language.

My faith is in God.

That statement will confuse some people because modern society has spent decades teaching us that history is shaped primarily by politicians and governments.

I reject that idea completely.

History is filled with powerful men who believed they controlled the future.

They are all gone.

The Pharaohs are gone.

The Caesars are gone.

The Soviet Union is gone.

The Third Reich is gone.

Countless kings, dictators, revolutionaries, emperors, and strongmen who once terrified the world now occupy a few pages in history books.

The one constant is not political power.

The one constant is God.

That is why I find the endless obsession with politicians so bizarre.

People speak about presidents as if they are prophets.

They speak about elections as if they are divine events.

They speak about political parties as if they are religions.

Many people have replaced faith in God with faith in government.

That may be the most dangerous delusion of all.

Look at the latest reports regarding Iran.

We are told there may be a sixty-day ceasefire.

We are told sanctions may be eased.

We are told frozen assets may be released.

We are told military operations may stop.

We are told negotiators are discussing enrichment, inspections, verification mechanisms, regional security, and future commitments.

And predictably, the professional optimists are already celebrating.

Forgive me if I am not impressed.

Human beings have been signing agreements for thousands of years.

The ink dries.

The cameras leave.

The speeches end.

Reality returns.

A ceasefire is not peace.

A signature is not trust.

A diplomatic agreement is not a moral transformation.

A regime does not become virtuous because negotiators shook hands.

The world repeatedly confuses delay with resolution.

It confuses temporary calm with permanent peace.

It confuses wishful thinking with strategy.

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The same political class that routinely fails to predict crises somehow expects us to believe they have permanently solved them.

That requires a level of faith I simply do not possess.

History has taught me to be deeply skeptical of human promises.

The twentieth century alone should have shattered humanity’s confidence in its own wisdom.

The most educated continent on earth produced the Holocaust.

The most sophisticated governments on earth produced world wars.

The most advanced civilizations on earth produced industrialized slaughter.

Yet somehow we continue pretending that political leaders have evolved beyond the flaws that destroyed previous generations.

They have not.

Human nature has not changed.

Power still corrupts.

Ego still blinds.

Greed still corrupts judgment.

Fear still drives bad decisions.

Ambition still causes leaders to gamble with the lives of ordinary people.

The names change.

The flaws remain.

That is why I refuse to worship politicians.

I refuse to panic over them.

I refuse to build my worldview around them.

Trump is not my savior.

Neither is any president, prime minister, king, parliament, congress, alliance, institution, or international body.

They are human beings.

And human beings have earned my caution far more than they have earned my trust.

When I look at history, I do not see a story of enlightened leaders steadily improving the human condition.

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I see a story of flawed people repeatedly making the same mistakes while convincing themselves they are wiser than those who came before them.

I see arrogance masquerading as expertise.

I see weakness masquerading as compassion.

I see political theater masquerading as leadership.

Most of all, I see humanity’s endless desire to place its faith in men rather than in God.

That is where I part ways with the crowd.

My confidence does not rise and fall with polling numbers.

It does not rise and fall with diplomatic leaks.

It does not rise and fall with ceasefires, negotiations, memorandums, summits, sanctions, or press conferences.

Those things matter.

But they are not where I place my trust.

Because every president will eventually leave office.

Every government will eventually fall.

Every empire will eventually fade.

Every political movement will eventually be replaced.

Every expert will eventually be proven wrong about something.

Every generation eventually discovers that the people it trusted were far less wise than advertised.

God alone remains.

That is not merely a religious belief.

It is the conclusion I have reached after studying history.

The older I get, the less impressed I am by human power and the more convinced I become that our civilization dramatically overestimates its own wisdom.

Presidents come and go.

Governments come and go.

Empires come and go.

Headlines come and go.

God remains.

And after everything humanity has done, that is the only place where I am comfortable placing my faith.

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