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I’ve spent nearly two decades listening to media goblins, activist influencers, trust-fund revolutionaries, emotionally unstable professors, and caffeinated blue-haired Hamas enthusiasts screaming “TRUMP IS AN ANTISEMITE!” like it was the chorus of some broken demonic nursery rhyme.

So where the hell is this antisemite?

Is he hiding in Jerusalem? Because that’s where Trump moved the American embassy while every weak-kneed globalist bureaucrat trembled like Victorian women seeing an ankle for the first time.

Is he hiding in the Abraham Accords? Because Trump achieved more actual peace in the Middle East than fifty years of “experienced diplomats” whose greatest accomplishment was inventing new ways to lose wars politely.

Is he hiding in the Golan Heights recognition? In the destruction of Iran’s economy? In the pressure campaign against the psychotic ayatollah regime that openly fantasizes about vaporizing six million Jews while Western college students nod along like drugged cult members at a drum circle?

Where is Trump the antisemite?

Because the guy I saw spent decades defending Israel harder than half the Jewish organizations too terrified to offend CNN donors.

Let’s stop pretending here.

Trump understood something the modern left absolutely cannot process because their brains have been dissolved by TikTok propaganda and ideological methamphetamine: Iran is not a “misunderstood regional actor.” Iran is a death cult with oil money. A regime that funds terrorism across the globe while chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” like it’s karaoke night in hell.

Trump hit Iran because he understood what every Jew with a functioning nervous system understands: when genocidal lunatics threaten a second Holocaust every Tuesday for forty years straight, maybe don’t hand them nuclear weapons and pallets of cash like Barack Obama playing Secret Santa for jihadists.

And this drove the left insane.

Absolutely insane.

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Because the modern left is no longer liberal. It’s a rotting theater production starring spoiled narcissists, champagne communists, antisemitic influencers, and emotionally incontinent activists who think “queers for Hamas” is a coherent political philosophy instead of a psychiatric emergency.

These people call Trump Hitler while marching alongside people who literally celebrate Jewish murder.

They call Israel “colonial” while sitting on land conquered by literally everybody in human history.

They scream about “genocide” while defending terrorists who livestream massacres with GoPros like ISIS interns trying to build a social media brand.

They spent years chanting “believe women” until Jewish women were raped by terrorists. Then suddenly it became “context matters.”

Amazing coincidence.

And the media? The media deserves its own museum exhibit titled: HOW TO DESTROY CIVILIZATION WITH SMUG FACIAL EXPRESSIONS.

These parasites spent a decade calling Trump antisemitic while simultaneously laundering antisemitism through words like “anti-Zionism,” because apparently if you replace “Jew” with “Zionist,” suddenly medieval hatred becomes a graduate thesis.

Brilliant strategy. Totally not obvious.

The same people who lose their minds over a plastic straw somehow cannot condemn mobs screaming for intifada in New York, London, Paris, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Cities filled with privileged morons wearing keffiyehs stitched together by capitalism while denouncing capitalism on iPhones assembled in factories they’d call oppression camps if America ran them.

And through all this insanity, Trump stood with Israel.

Not because it was fashionable.

Not because the media approved.

Not because university professors would clap like trained seals.

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He did it while being attacked nonstop by the same political establishment that spent years empowering antisemites, excusing terror supporters, weakening America, humiliating allies, and treating Jewish survival like an annoying obstacle to their activist fantasies.

So spare me the “Trump the antisemite” garbage.

The real antisemites are the politicians who empower Iran.

The activists who glorify Hamas.

The professors poisoning students with anti-Western lunacy.

The journalists who turn Jewish self-defense into a war crime but treat terrorism like misunderstood performance art.

The modern left created a culture where Jewish blood became negotiable again.

And now they’re shocked Jews are fighting back.

Cry harder.

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