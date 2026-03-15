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Viva Trump and the Media Meltdown

There are few things more entertaining in modern politics than watching the liberal media experience a full psychological breakdown every time Donald Trump does something they cannot easily turn into a scandal.

Right now the meltdown is about Iran.

You would think, judging by the headlines and the panel discussions and the endless parade of breathless “experts,” that the real threat to world peace is not the Islamic Republic of Iran — a regime that has spent the last forty-plus years funding militias, chanting about destroying Israel, threatening America, and exporting revolution across half the Middle East.

No, apparently the real threat is a man with orange hair who refuses to pretend the ayatollahs are misunderstood philosophers.

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The media cannot handle this.

Their entire worldview has been constructed around one central belief: Donald Trump must always be wrong. Always. On every subject. In every situation. If Trump says gravity exists, the editorial board of half the newspapers in America will demand an independent investigation into floating.

And now reality has collided with that worldview like a truck full of bricks.

Because the truth is simple and deeply inconvenient for them. Iran is not a misunderstood democracy. It is not a quirky regional government that just needs another round of polite diplomacy and carefully worded statements from European foreign ministers.

It is a revolutionary regime that has spent decades building an empire of terror proxies across the Middle East.

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That is not controversial. That is not partisan. That is literally their operating model.

Hezbollah. Hamas. Militias in Iraq. Weapons shipments across the region. Threats against Israel. Threats against the United States. Attacks on shipping lanes. Rockets. Missiles. Drones. Chaos.

That has been the story for years.

But the media class spent so much time pretending this threat was manageable through clever diplomacy and perfectly calibrated press releases that they now face a horrifying possibility:

Trump might have been right about something.

This realization causes visible distress.

You can see it on television. A panel host introduces a segment about Iran with the tone of someone being forced to eat vegetables at gunpoint. Analysts stare into the camera like philosophers who just discovered their entire theory of the universe was built on wet cardboard.

“How could this be happening?” they ask.

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Well, here’s a hint.

When a regime spends decades chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” there is a small possibility they might not be great partners for international peace conferences.

Shocking revelation.

I voted for Donald Trump.

I did it as a Jew living in Israel, which means I experience the Iranian threat a little differently than the editorial writers sitting in Manhattan apartments who treat geopolitics like a graduate seminar.

When sirens go off here, nobody gathers around to discuss Trump’s tone on social media.

People run.

Families grab their kids and move toward shelters. The sky lights up with interceptors. Phones buzz with alerts. The reality of the threat becomes very physical, very fast.

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And suddenly the endless media debates about whether Trump is sufficiently polite in his speeches start to look unbelievably trivial.

The pundit class wants to frame this moment as reckless aggression.

But let’s be honest about the alternative they have been proposing for years.

Their strategy toward Iran has basically been this:

Step one: Write a strongly worded letter.

Step two: Hold a conference in Europe.

Step three: Issue a statement expressing concern.

Step four: Act surprised when nothing changes.

Repeat for forty years.

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If diplomacy alone worked on revolutionary regimes dedicated to exporting violence, the Cold War would have ended with a poetry reading.

Instead, history usually ends these stories in a different way: someone eventually confronts the threat directly.

That is the part the media cannot process.

Because acknowledging it means admitting that their years of moral lecturing and strategic genius might have been little more than expensive theater.

So instead they do what they always do.

They panic.

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They shout about Trump’s personality. They shout about rhetoric. They shout about optics. They shout about polls. They shout about everything except the central issue staring them in the face:

Iran has been destabilizing the region for decades.

At some point the bill arrives.

And the truly absurd part of this whole spectacle is that many of the same commentators who now condemn confronting Iran spent years warning about authoritarian regimes and global threats.

They love talking about historical lessons. They quote Churchill. They reference the 1930s. They warn about dictators.

Just not when the dictator happens to be one of Trump’s enemies.

Then suddenly history becomes complicated.

Then suddenly the answer is patience.

Then suddenly the regime threatening to wipe another country off the map must be handled with exquisite sensitivity.

Watching this intellectual gymnastics routine is honestly impressive. Olympic level, really.

But from where I sit in Israel, the situation looks much simpler.

A regime that openly calls for your destruction is not a theoretical problem.

It is a strategic one.

And if the media prefers to spend its time having emotional breakdowns about Donald Trump instead of acknowledging that reality, they are welcome to continue the performance.

The rest of us will focus on surviving the world as it actually exists.

And if that drives the pundit class completely insane, well… that might be the one bipartisan victory everyone can enjoy.

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