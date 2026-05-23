Subscribe

I am angry.

Not performatively angry. Not social-media angry. Not cable-news angry.

I am angry because I have read Jewish history.

I am angry because I know what happens when Jews are told to relax, trust the experts, trust the diplomats, trust the international community, trust the signatures on paper, trust the promises of people who openly declare their hatred.

The proposed memorandum with Iran is not merely a diplomatic mistake. It represents the return of a mindset that has repeatedly failed throughout modern history: the belief that sworn enemies become harmless because politicians declare them so.

Iran is not Switzerland.

The Islamic Republic is not a misunderstood democracy seeking peaceful coexistence.

It is a revolutionary regime that has spent decades funding terrorists, arming extremists, spreading instability, threatening Israel, and chanting for the destruction of the Jewish state.

Yet somehow we are expected to celebrate negotiations.

We are expected to applaud another agreement.

We are expected to believe that this time the ayatollahs have changed.

This is insanity.

For decades the regime has lied, delayed, concealed, enriched, threatened, and maneuvered. Every negotiation bought time. Every concession created breathing room. Every diplomatic breakthrough became tomorrow’s security crisis.

And now we are supposed to do it all again.

The most infuriating part is that this deal comes from Donald Trump.

Many Zionists defended Trump because he recognized Jerusalem. Because he confronted Iran. Because he rejected the fantasy that endless concessions create peace.

But loyalty to Israel is greater than loyalty to any politician.

Subscribe

Greater than loyalty to any party.

Greater than loyalty to any president.

If a deal weakens Israel’s security, then it deserves criticism regardless of who signs it.

A bad deal remains a bad deal even if your favorite politician signs it with a gold pen.

The Jewish people have made this mistake before.

Again and again.

Trusting foreign rulers.

Trusting foreign guarantees.

Trusting foreign armies.

Trusting foreign promises.

Then discovering, usually too late, that Jewish survival was never their highest priority.

That is why Israel exists.

Not as a symbol.

Not as an experiment.

Not as a charity project of the international community.

Israel exists because Jews learned that dependence is dangerous.

Jabotinsky spent his life warning Jews about illusions. He argued that security comes from strength, deterrence, and the willingness to face reality as it is, not as we wish it to be.

Subscribe

Kahane, despite remaining one of the most controversial figures in Jewish political history, relentlessly warned that many Jews underestimated threats directed against them and placed excessive faith in the goodwill of others.

They disagreed on many things.

But on one point they would likely have shared common ground:

Jewish survival cannot rest upon the promises of those who seek Jewish weakness.

The twentieth century taught that lesson in blood.

The twenty-first century should not require a refresher course.

When people say Jews are overreacting, history whispers otherwise.

When people say the threats are exaggerated, history whispers otherwise.

When people say trust the process, trust the agreement, trust the guarantees, history whispers otherwise.

The Jewish state was not reborn after two thousand years so that Jews could once again gamble their future on the assurances of hostile regimes and optimistic diplomats.

Never again was never supposed to become “maybe this time.”

Never again was never supposed to depend on inspectors, memorandums, and international conferences.

Never again means Jewish strength.

Never again means Jewish sovereignty.

Never again means a Jewish state that trusts its own judgment above the fashionable opinions of foreign capitals.

That is why this deal deserves opposition.

Not because peace is undesirable.

Not because diplomacy is inherently wrong.

But because real peace begins when enemies abandon their war against the Jewish people, not when the Jewish people are asked to ignore it.

The lesson of Jewish history is brutal, uncomfortable, and eternally relevant:

When Jews fail to take threats seriously, others eventually decide their fate for them.

Israel exists so that never happens again.

Subscribe