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Western Realist's avatar
Western Realist
6h

There is absolutely no way that this conflict ends with a DJT signature on a piece of paper, which will be as worthless as any other promises/agreements from Iran. It will end militarily.

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Miss Jane Dowsing's avatar
Miss Jane Dowsing
6h

You can say that again, I'm furious Trump keeps trying to make ridiculous deals with the Iranian Regime, like Trump wants a ridiculous deal with the non-existent Palestine without finishing the job properly or allowing Israel yo finish the job properly and end the insanity for us All to gain true peace, not just in Israel but for the rest of the western world. What the heck does Trump think he's playing at, he must know this is not a solution?

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