“In the year that the King Messiah is revealed, all the kings of the nations provoke one another. The king of Persia will provoke the king of Arabia. The king of Arabia will go to Edom for counsel…”

For centuries these words sat quietly within the pages of Jewish tradition.

Empires rose.

Empires collapsed.

Kings came and went.

Generals conquered continents.

Presidents made promises.

Prime ministers signed agreements.

History marched forward.

Yet the ancient warning remained.

Not because it provided a newspaper headline from the future.

But because it revealed a truth about mankind that never changes.

Civilizations hear warnings and ignore them.

Leaders see danger and explain it away.

Nations mistake comfort for security.

And men worship illusions because reality is inconvenient.

The Torah is filled with such stories.

Noah warned the world.

The world laughed.

Moses warned Pharaoh.

Pharaoh hardened his heart.

Jeremiah warned Jerusalem.

The princes mocked him.

Isaiah warned the kingdom.

The people preferred reassuring lies.

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Again and again Scripture records the same tragedy.

Truth arrives first.

Judgment arrives later.

The modern world imagines itself wiser than the ancients.

It possesses satellites.

Artificial intelligence.

Nuclear weapons.

Intelligence agencies.

Universities.

Think tanks.

Experts.

Analysts.

Consultants.

Yet despite all of its sophistication, it suffers from exactly the same blindness that destroyed ancient kingdoms.

The refusal to believe people when they tell you exactly who they are.

The prophet Isaiah warned:

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil.”

The prophet Jeremiah warned:

“They have healed the wound lightly, saying, Peace, peace, when there is no peace.”

These were not merely warnings to ancient Judah.

They were warnings to every generation that substitutes slogans for strategy and wishes for reality.

The great statesmen understood this.

Churchill understood it when Europe convinced itself that paper agreements could tame dangerous ambitions.

His warning remains immortal:

“An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”

Jabotinsky understood it when he argued that peace ultimately rests upon strength and credibility rather than illusions.

The prophets understood it long before either man was born.

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The Torah understood it before the prophets.

Reality does not negotiate with fantasy.

Reality eventually destroys fantasy.

That is why the ancient Midrash continues to haunt the imagination.

The King of Persia rises.

The King of Arabia trembles.

Edom is consulted.

The nations panic.

The world order shakes.

Whether one interprets Persia as modern Iran, Arabia as the Arab world, or Edom as Rome, Europe, America, or broader Western civilization, the symbolism is unmistakable.

Power confronts power.

Alliances shift.

Fear spreads.

The foundations of certainty begin to crack.

People suddenly discover that the world they thought permanent was never permanent at all.

This is not a new story.

Babylon believed itself eternal.

It vanished.

Assyria believed itself invincible.

It vanished.

Rome believed itself immortal.

It vanished.

History has a remarkable habit of humiliating those who mistake temporary power for permanence.

Yet every generation produces leaders who imagine they can outsmart history itself.

That is where the modern debate becomes so fierce.

Donald Trump built his political identity as the man who would reject the assumptions of the foreign-policy establishment.

He promised strength.

He promised realism.

He promised to abandon failed orthodoxies.

His supporters celebrated him as the leader who would never repeat the mistakes of the past.

And yet critics now see a painful irony.

They argue that the same man who condemned earlier diplomatic approaches to Iran risks embracing another version of the same underlying assumption: that a hostile regime’s ambitions can be moderated primarily through negotiation and agreements.

Different administration.

Different branding.

Different speeches.

The same ancient temptation.

The temptation to believe that a signature can transform intentions.

The temptation to believe that paper is stronger than ideology.

The temptation to believe that a memorandum can accomplish what decades of confrontation, sanctions, diplomacy, and pressure could not.

Perhaps the critics are wrong.

History will decide.

History always decides.

But the deeper issue transcends any one politician.

The issue is whether nations have learned anything from the last century.

The twentieth century buried millions because leaders repeatedly convinced themselves that dangerous ambitions were manageable, temporary, or misunderstood.

Warnings existed.

Evidence existed.

Intentions were declared openly.

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The problem was never the absence of information.

The problem was the refusal to accept it.

That is why the ancient text resonates.

Not because it offers certainty.

Because it exposes human weakness.

The weakness of leaders who crave reassuring answers.

The weakness of experts who explain away uncomfortable facts.

The weakness of societies that become addicted to normalcy.

The weakness of civilizations that mistake hope for strategy.

The sages understood something profound.

The greatest danger is not Persia.

The greatest danger is not Arabia.

The greatest danger is not even Edom.

The greatest danger is blindness.

Blindness to reality.

Blindness to history.

Blindness to the lessons written in the ruins of fallen kingdoms.

Blindness to the warnings already spoken aloud.

The Midrash ultimately turns toward reassurance.

Israel asks: What will become of us?

The answer is not despair.

The answer is faith.

But Jewish faith was never blind optimism.

Biblical faith walks with open eyes.

Biblical faith remembers Pharaoh.

Remembers Haman.

Remembers Titus.

Remembers exile.

Remembers survival.

Biblical faith does not deny danger.

It confronts danger.

It studies danger.

It prepares for danger.

And then it refuses to surrender to fear.

The ancient warning remains because every generation must answer the same question:

Will we learn from history?

Or will we merely repeat it while insisting we are too sophisticated to fail?

History is patient.

History waits.

And eventually, history renders its verdict.