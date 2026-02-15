Donate Now

Purim may be the most misunderstood Jewish holiday. People see noise, costumes, drinking, chaos. That’s the surface. That’s what Purim looks like when you’re comfortable, when you’re safe enough to forget why the holiday exists in the first place.

At its core, Purim is a survival story.

It is the moment in Jewish history when annihilation did not arrive screaming in the streets, but politely, legally, with a signature and a seal. A government decree. A scheduled date. The Jews of Persia were marked for death on a calendar while the world continued as normal. No army. No escape plan. Just time ticking forward and the unbearable knowledge that if nothing changed, everything would end.

Purim lives in that narrow space.

Between danger and destruction.

Between fear and response.

That is why Purim is not about pretending everything is fine. It is about choosing life while things are very much not fine. It is about refusing paralysis when the threat is real.

That is why Purim is the right moment for this.

Our soldiers did not leave the war behind when they came home. Many returned carrying images, sounds, guilt, and fear that do not switch off. PTSD is not weakness and it is not theatrics. It is the nervous system trapped in survival mode long after the danger has passed. It bleeds into marriages, parenting, sleep, work, and faith. It isolates people who once stood shoulder to shoulder with others.

Naaleh Therapy Farm exists because healing was never meant to happen in isolation or under fluorescent lights. God embedded healing into the world itself. Into soil and seasons. Into animals that respond without judgment. Into physical work that anchors the body when the mind is still at war.

At the farm, soldiers return to the rhythm of creation. They care for animals that depend on them. They work land that responds honestly. Animals heal alongside humans. Trust is rebuilt slowly, quietly, without speeches or pressure. Spiritually and physically, something begins to soften. Something begins to come back online.

Purim mirrors this with haunting precision.

Purim is the holiday of hiddenness. God’s name does not appear once in the Megillah, yet His presence fills every moment. PTSD is hidden too. You don’t always see it, but it shapes everything. Purim teaches that what is hidden still counts. That responsibility does not wait until pain becomes visible enough to make us comfortable.

And then there is the Purim seudah.

The meal is not a party. It is a declaration. After fear, we eat together. After isolation, we gather. After darkness, we insist on joy not because it is easy, but because it is necessary.

This Purim, Unity Warriors and Naaleh Therapy Farm are hosting a real seudah for soldiers suffering from PTSD and their families. A table filled with food, dignity, laughter, and relief. Children being children. Parents exhaling. Soldiers allowed to be human again, even if just for a few hours.

This is not charity. It is Jewish obligation. This is what Purim has always demanded of us.

And the way to be part of it is intentionally simple. No barriers. No excuses.

Go to unitywarriors.org

Click Donate

Choose any amount

Write one short comment: Purim for Soldiers

Enter your payment information and click submit

That’s it.

In that moment, you fed families.

You strengthened healing already taking place.

You turned Purim from a story into an action.

Purim asks the same question every year: when the moment mattered, did you step in?

This is that moment.

Give.

Then celebrate Purim knowing your joy helped repair a real fracture in the world.