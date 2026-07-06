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Sarcastic Old Goat News's avatar
Sarcastic Old Goat News
15h

Thank you for sharing the beauty of Israel with those who can't or won't see it. Happily, my wife and I have been living here for the past 16 years and get to live in Israel's beauty.

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
15h

Congratulations on an outstanding essay, which drives home the point that technologies are double-edged swords that can be used for good or evil, and that it’s our moral compass that determines our choice of those two alternatives.

That’s the philosophy behind the somewhat controversial assertion of the National Rifle Association that guns don’t kill people; people kill people. While it is widely deplored, from this perspective, it is nevertheless true.

Almost any technology can be weaponized, from water to acid to hammers, and of course, guns and nuclear technologies.

It is human nature played out in man’s inhumanity to man that we really need to work on and perfect, and the way to do that is more through the pursuit of virtue and constructive morality rather than limitations on technology that could benefit us as much as they can harm us.

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