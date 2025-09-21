UK, Canada, Australia Just Rewarded the Slaughter of Jews With a State — Call It the October 7 Peace Prize 🏆🩸
Listen up — I am that damn Jew, and I am incandescent with righteous fury. I am not whining. I am not begging. I am not desperate for pity from nations who have mastered the art of moral performance while outsourcing their consciences to press releases. I am furious, yes — but I am also composed, deliberate, and surgically precise. This is not a tantrum…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.