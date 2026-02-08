Vile. Putrid. Morally gangrenous. That is the only honest language left.

Francesca Albanese did not drift into disgrace. She lunged at it, embraced it, and then stood proudly in the stench to proclaim the Jewish state the “common enemy of humanity.” She did this from an Islamist terrorist stage, flanked by Hamas and Iran, terrorist regimes whose fingerprints are soaked in American and Israeli blood, whose reputations are built on child suicide bombers and slaughter, and whose ideologies glorify death as virtue. This was not proximity to evil. It was communion as a death cult.

This was not a misstep. It was an unmasked declaration of loyalty.

A UN official is meant to represent restraint, sobriety, and the faint illusion of moral discipline. Albanese delivered a fevered screed instead, broadcast from an Al Jazeera forum that exists to perfume extremism and sell it as concern. How sick and disgusting! She shared the spotlight with Hamas, a death cult that hunts civilians, celebrates massacres, and raises children to worship murder, and with Iran, a state-run machinery of execution that traffics terror across borders while strangling its own people. This was not diplomacy. It was a cult of moral parasites congratulating one another for their filth.

Let’s stop pretending this is complicated. Francesca Albanese is a paid UN functionary who has chosen to stand with mass killers and call it conscience. She did not confront Hamas’s savagery. She did not challenge Iran’s gallows, torture chambers, or proxy armies.

She ignored Iran slaughtering its own civilians. She basked in their presence and then denounced Israel as humanity’s enemy. That is not bravery. That is moral collapse with a blood soaked microphone.

This is not activism. It is terrorism. It is collaboration. It is the laundering of atrocity through legal jargon, a decaying corpse dressed up as “international law.” Every sentence she utters is a fraud, every moral pose an insult to victims.

Her theatrical lament that “international law has been stabbed in the heart” is an obscene satirical performance of art. International law was not violated by Israel defending itself after October 7. It was desecrated by people like Albanese who twist it into a shield for rapists, kidnappers, and execution squads. She did not mention Hamas’s atrocities because barbarism ruins her script. She did not mention Iran’s execution cranes or crushed protests because truth is poison to propaganda.

Calling Israel the “common enemy” is not critique. It is blood libel dragged out of history’s gutter and polished with credentials. Strip away the bureaucratic sludge and the message is ancient and malignant: Jews who defend themselves are intolerable. Jews who bleed quietly are acceptable. That is the creed. That is the sickness.

And the company she kept completes the obscenity. Al Jazeera did not host journalism; it hosted agitprop. Hamas was not questioned; it was rehabilitated. Iran did not explain itself; it sermonized while its prisons overflowed and its execution ropes stayed busy. This was not a forum. It was a masquerade of morality staged by people who despise freedom but adore applause.

Meanwhile, Israel fights a war it did not seek against enemies who burrow beneath hospitals, fire from schools, and exalt civilian death as strategy. Israel warns civilians. Hamas corrals them. Israel investigates itself. Hamas silences dissent with bullets and nooses. Israel is condemned for existing. Hamas and Iran are indulged for fantasies of annihilation. And Francesca Albanese stands among them, nodding, accusing Israel. That is not confusion. That is allegiance.

Israel is not the enemy of humanity. The enemy is the cult that sanctifies slaughter and cloaks Jew-hatred in legal prose. The enemy is the UN official who smuggles that cult into international institutions and dares to call it justice. History will not remember Francesca Albanese as principled or humane. It will remember her as useful. Useful to terrorists. Useful to tyrants. Useful to the lie that Jews must be defenseless to be tolerated.

Rotten. Infamous. Beyond redemption. That is the verdict.