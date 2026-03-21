Subscribe

I am done pretending this is normal.

I am done acting like this is just another harmless political disagreement, just another quirky clash of opinions in the marketplace of ideas, just another cute little democratic food fight where everyone goes home, has soup, and agrees to disagree. No. That fantasy is dead. We are living in an age where grown adults have handed over their minds to slogans, replaced moral seriousness with performance art, and crowned stupidity as the highest form of virtue as long as it arrives wearing the right political costume.

The entire world has gone mad.

Not mildly confused. Not temporarily off course. Mad. Rabid. Foam-coming-out-of-the-mouth insane. A civilization-wide nervous breakdown with Wi-Fi. A global masquerade where the dumbest people in the room have somehow become the loudest moral authorities, and the rest of us are expected to sit there politely while they explain that biology is negotiable, borders are violence, security is oppression, merit is unfair, facts are offensive, history is a hate crime, and Israel, naturally, is the source of all evil because these people can’t locate Yemen on a map but have somehow appointed themselves senior moral consultants on the Middle East.

And I am angry. Furious. Sick to death of this diseased circus.

Because this is not abstract for me. This is personal. I have watched friends disappear into this ideological sewage system. I have family members who would rather lose a relationship than risk hearing a sentence that has not been approved by the Ministry of Approved Feelings. I have seen people I once respected turn into human pamphlets. They do not think anymore. They recite. They do not reason. They react. They do not engage. They accuse. Every conversation is the same pathetic liturgy. You say something true, they call it offensive. You ask a question, they call it violence. You cite history, they call it colonialism. You mention Jewish survival, they call it oppression. You defend Israel’s right to exist, and suddenly these morally inflated idiots behave as though you have personally set fire to the moon.

And the smugness. Dear God, the smugness.

That is what makes this whole era so unbearable. Not just the stupidity. Human beings have always produced stupidity the way cows produce methane. That part is eternal. What is new is the arrogance. The confidence. The sneering, preening, self-congratulatory idiocy of people who know absolutely nothing and yet speak with the certainty of prophets carved into marble. They are wrong about history, wrong about economics, wrong about security, wrong about Israel, wrong about the West, wrong about human nature, wrong about the family, wrong about truth itself, and yet they strut around like powdered French aristocrats five minutes before the guillotine.

So let me say what they do not want to hear.

Your theories are garbage.

Your ideology is garbage.

Subscribe

Your moral framework is garbage.

Your slogans are the intellectual equivalent of raccoons fighting over expired yogurt behind a collapsed university department.

You have built an entire worldview out of emotional blackmail, selective outrage, historical illiteracy, fake compassion, and a psychotic obsession with tearing down every institution, tradition, border, identity, and truth claim that gave Western civilization its spine. Then, when the result is chaos, fragmentation, loneliness, crime, confusion, cultural rot, and a generation of fragile narcissists who need therapy because someone used the wrong pronoun at brunch, you stand there blinking like stunned goldfish and ask, “How did this happen?”

How did it happen?

You lunatics happened.

You took truth and replaced it with feelings. You took standards and replaced them with grievance. You took free speech and replaced it with censorship. You took merit and replaced it with quotas. You took patriotism and replaced it with shame. You took history and replaced it with vandalism. You took Judaism in some corners and replaced it with self-loathing performance for social approval. You took the West, which gave you the freedom to insult it in the first place, and treated it like a corpse to be picked clean by bored activists with graduate degrees in resentment.

And I have had enough.

I am tired of being told that silence is violence while actual violence gets excused if the mob has the right hashtags. I am tired of hearing that words are violence from people who defend rioting, excuse terror, and think arson becomes activism if the sign is made with recycled cardboard. I am tired of being told that biology is a social construct by people whose own organs stubbornly continue obeying reality. I am tired of hearing that merit is oppression from people who have confused failure with moral nobility. I am tired of the open-borders sermon from people who lock their own doors at night. I am tired of the anti-capitalist lectures delivered on luxury smartphones over artisan coffee by people whose entire lifestyle depends on the system they claim to despise. I am tired of being told that expertise is elitism by people who mistake ignorance for authenticity. I am tired of the “everything is oppression” crowd, these hysterical amateur priests of permanent victimhood, who can somehow turn air conditioning, punctuality, and salad into instruments of systemic domination.

And I am especially tired of the Jews in the diaspora, yes, even the ones in comfortable corners of New Zealand or anywhere else, who have become so intoxicated by fashionable moral vanity that they now repeat the slanders of Israel’s enemies as if it makes them deep. They toss around the word “apartheid” from a safe oceanic distance, as if living far away and absorbing activist propaganda through a ring light qualifies them to lecture the Jewish state on morality while Israelis bury their dead, raise children under threat, and carry the burden of actual survival. These people have not become morally refined. They have become spiritually colonized by the approval of people who will never love them, never defend them, and never hesitate to turn on them the second the costume changes.

Subscribe

That is what enrages me. The surrender. The spineless surrender.

The surrender of truth to fashion.

The surrender of history to slogans.

The surrender of family to politics.

Subscribe

The surrender of friendship to ideological purity.

The surrender of Judaism to people who would rather be applauded by anti-Zionists than stand with their own people.

And while all of this is happening, I am expected to be calm. Civil. Measured. Delicate. I am expected to speak in the polite tones of a museum curator while the moral furniture of the West is being fed into a wood chipper by activists dressed like substitute teachers from hell.

No. I will not do that.

I am angry because the world is being run by cowards with slogans.

I am angry because grown adults now think disagreement is hate.

I am angry because people who cannot define a woman want to define justice.

I am angry because every failed idea comes back wearing new makeup and demanding applause.

I am angry because the same people who sneer at borders, nationhood, faith, masculinity, family, and strength suddenly panic the moment real danger appears, and then they go looking for the police they spent years demonizing, the military they mocked, the civilization they called evil, and the Jews they lectured for wanting to survive.

And I am angry because too many decent people are still whispering while the idiots scream.

Well, I am done whispering.

Here is the truth. The woke cult is not compassionate. It is cruel. It destroys reputations, relationships, language, standards, faith, joy, and reality itself. It trains people to see malice everywhere except in themselves. It rewards weakness, flatters resentment, and punishes honesty. It is a machine for manufacturing moral cowards who confuse social intimidation with virtue. It has convinced millions that civilization is oppression, that self-control is repression, that patriotism is shameful, that the family is suspect, that men are defective women, that women are abstract feelings, that children belong to ideology, that criminals are misunderstood, that nations are illegitimate, that terrorists are contextual, and that Jews, somehow always Jews, must explain their existence again as though history were a courtroom and they were forever the accused.

I reject all of it.

I reject the lie that truth is whatever the loudest activist says it is.

I reject the lie that the West is uniquely wicked.

I reject the lie that Israel defending itself is the world’s great moral scandal.

I reject the lie that every hierarchy is oppression.

I reject the lie that excellence is discrimination.

I reject the lie that identity replaces character.

I reject the lie that feelings outrank facts.

I reject the lie that destruction is progress.

I reject the lie that this intellectual landfill is enlightenment.

It is not enlightenment. It is decay with branding.

It is decadence wearing a protest sign.

It is a collapsing empire taking advice from emotionally unstable hall monitors.

It is Caligula with a sensitivity manual. Nero with pronouns. Robespierre with a nonprofit. Mao with a podcast. Pol Pot with tote bags. A thousand outdated tyrants and failed revolutionaries dragged out of the grave, dipped in pastel moral language, and presented to the public as compassionate reform. Same lust for control. Same hatred of dissent. Same appetite for destruction. Same promise that if we just surrender one more truth, one more freedom, one more institution, one more boundary, one more word, one more memory, one more child, one more nation, one more piece of sanity, then paradise is just around the corner.

No. Paradise is never around the corner when idiots are holding the map.

So let them be offended.

Let them clutch their beads of outrage.

Let them tremble into their herbal tea and draft little group chats about how unsafe it feels that someone somewhere still believes in truth, borders, God, family, Israel, merit, history, civilization, and basic adult responsibility.

I do not care.

I am beyond caring.

The world is falling apart because too many people were afraid to call evil by its name, stupidity by its name, cowardice by its name, and brain rot by its name. They wanted to be liked. They wanted to be invited. They wanted to keep the peace. And all they did was surrender the field to lunatics.

Not me.

I am angry because I can still see the wreckage clearly.

I am angry because I remember what sanity sounds like.

I am angry because I know this moral collapse is not inevitable, it is chosen.

And I am angry because too many of the people who chose it now want to lecture the rest of us about compassion while everything they touch turns to ash.

So here is my contribution to the age.

I will not applaud madness.

I will not kneel to stupidity.

I will not dress up cowardice as kindness.

I will not call lies truth, chaos justice, surrender morality, or anti-Jewish bile “human rights.”

The woke world can choke on its own sanctimony.

The liberal cowards who fed this monster can explain to history why they traded civilization for applause.

And I, for one, am done pretending this whole diseased carnival is anything other than what it is:

a grand parade of moral vanity led by fools, funded by weakness, and defended by people too cowardly to admit they helped set the whole damn thing on fire.

Subscribe