Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Jack Weiss's avatar
Jack Weiss
7h

Your post describes “ 1984” to perfection . Orwell is rolling over in his grave, as apparently no one actually listened

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Robyn Gild's avatar
Robyn Gild
6h

Without doubt one of the best articles I have read summarising what has and is happening.

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